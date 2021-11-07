“Living History” exhibit to open November 8-10 for Veterans Day





Veterans Day is meant to honor the service and sacrifice of those who fought to protect the freedom of the nation and to protect the rights established by its ancestors. Columbia Parks & Recreation will once again recognize these veterans with a special “Living History” Veterans Exhibit, which runs November 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Macedonian Recreation Center, 501 Armstrong St. Visitors will be able to view framed copies of America’s founding documents, such as the Mayflower Compact, the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States, as well as the original Bill of Rights. These documents will be displayed in front of the flags, representing the five US military branches. “We want to honor our veterans for the service they have rendered to our nation. As a nation, as individuals, we have freedom because our military are there to protect us from enemies who would like to destroy our nation. , but most importantly our constitution, ”said Bob Grigger of Columbia Parks & Rec, who helped organize the event. The theme of this year’s event is “The Military Oath to Protect the Constitution”. Before viewing the documents, historic posters will be hung on the walls as guests browse the exhibit, telling the story of what led to the signing of the Constitution. “I wanted to focus on the Constitution, but as you go through the beginning of it, it will be a journey through history that walks you through what it took for the Constitution to be signed,” Crigger said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Columbia Fire & Rescue and Columbia Police Department Honor Guard will also display their colors. The exhibit will also be interactive, with its “living history” section, featuring testimonials and personal exhibits from local veterans, explaining the services they rendered during their tenure. There will also be many artefacts and other exhibits detailing what veterans experienced in the various wars fought over the years. “You will have veterans out there where the public can actually come forward and ask them questions about their service,” Crigger said. “They’re willing to talk to people if they have any questions. In fact, we brought in a homeschool group last year and they kind of took over and engaged with the veterans. and had a great time. “ The Tennessee National Guard will be present in full uniform, providing a military vehicle and a weapons display. The exhibition is free. “People can come and see what our local veterans have done in truly serving our nation,” Crigger said.

