Another side of Jurgen Klopp as a Bollywood fan of Amithab Bachan’s idol





Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp. The story below is another side of the German coach who loves Bollywood movies (Source: Instagram @ liverpoolfc) JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Jurgen Klopp and rock music seem inseparable. In fact, Gegenpressing as the archetype of Klopp’s play during practice was taken from his penchant for heavy metal music. Klopp said attack-defense technique seemed to run out of steam as Heavy metal football. Klopp and his passion probably already know a lot. However, there is one that the public can rarely know about. The man born in Germany on June 16, 1967 is a fan of Indian films, aka Bollywood. How to come? This is another side of Jurgen Klopp who is renowned for his fierceness when coaching and leading the Reds from the sideline. Bollywood turns out to have its own meaning in itself. Read also: The viral James Milner “survives” in Liverpool until 2042, his body is like a Highlander Jurgen Klopp and Bollywood movies In an interview with German magazine Bild, Klopp admitted that Indian films were one of his passions. He even admitted that he had long enjoyed watching films from the land of Hindustan. He loves Bollywood dramas, even one of the Bollywood movies called Sholay which was shot in 1984 has become one of his all time favorite movies.

