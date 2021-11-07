NFTs catch the fancy of Bollywood stars

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the digital world by storm and more and more Bollywood stars are dipping their fingers into it. From Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan and Sunny Leone, several of them are teaming up with NFTs.
NFTs are a type of digital asset that uses blockchain to document ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Notably, each NFT acts as a sort of certificate of authenticity, showing that a digital asset is unique and not interchangeable.
“There are three drivers of interest behind Bollywood NFTs. Speculators buy it with the intention of reselling it later at a higher price. Lovers of novelty don’t want to miss the party. Fans want a closer engagement with their idols. While the premise of celebrity NFTs is fan-based, right now, as it always is, the early adopters are the speculators, ”says Ajeet Khurana, advisor on worldwide crypto projects.
Here is a list of Bollywood stars who are trying their hand at NFTs and the details of their digital assets.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Collectibles
Once again this week, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan successfully closed the auction for his NFT series, including the recital of his father’s poem. Madhushala, and other collectibles associated with his work.
In an auction organized by Beyond Life.Club From November 1-4, the Bollywood star’s NFT collections received offers worth nearly $ 1 million, according to reports.
The Madhushala NFT is the recording of the poem in the voice of the superstar. The auction also includes seven autographed posters of his iconic films and a half-dozen collectibles from “Punk and NFT and Punk Art and Poster Collection” which have won auctions worth over $ 100. $ 000 on the first day of the auction.
that of Salman Khan BollyCoin Offer
On October 13, 2021, actor Salman Khan teamed up with BollyCoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace, for its NFT collections. According to Bollycoin, 1 million BOLLY tokens were sold within the first three hours of launch.
The same month, Khan launched GARI, the very first Indian crypto token launched by a short micro-content video app. spark. He announced October 16 on Twitter.
MISFTIZ from Sunny Leone!
Following in the footsteps of other superstars, Sunny Leone has announced their first collection business MISFTIZ! October 30, 2021 via Twitter.
Leone’s NFT collection ‘MISFTIZ’ received a strong response. The collection has 9,600 NFTs which are “unique, minted on the Ethereum blockchain,” according to its website.
Speaking at the time of the launch, Leone told the news agency IANS: “It was a private sale and it sold immediately. I am more than excited by the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways I’m a misfit myself, so there was nothing more fitting than this collection.
Other actors And Celebrities
YouTube stars like Amit Bleach, rapper Raftaar, singer Mika Singh as well as The Great Khali, India’s first heavyweight champion, have all been linked with not OFTEN, the largest NFT marketplace in the country.
Even cricketers like Dinesh Kartik have been involved in NFTs. Additionally, earlier this year Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million to a Malaysian-based businessman.
It looks like the NFT craze among celebrities is here to stay.