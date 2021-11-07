NFTs catch the fancy of Bollywood stars





Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have taken the digital world by storm and more and more Bollywood stars are dipping their fingers into it. From Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan and Sunny Leone, several of them are teaming up with NFTs. NFTs are a type of digital asset that uses blockchain to document ownership of items such as images, videos and other collectibles. Notably, each NFT acts as a sort of certificate of authenticity, showing that a digital asset is unique and not interchangeable. “There are three drivers of interest behind Bollywood NFTs. Speculators buy it with the intention of reselling it later at a higher price. Lovers of novelty don’t want to miss the party. Fans want a closer engagement with their idols. While the premise of celebrity NFTs is fan-based, right now, as it always is, the early adopters are the speculators, ”says Ajeet Khurana, advisor on worldwide crypto projects. Here is a list of Bollywood stars who are trying their hand at NFTs and the details of their digital assets. Amitabh Bachchan’s Collectibles Once again this week, Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan successfully closed the auction for his NFT series, including the recital of his father’s poem. Madhushala, and other collectibles associated with his work. In an auction organized by Beyond Life.Club From November 1-4, the Bollywood star’s NFT collections received offers worth nearly $ 1 million, according to reports. The Madhushala NFT is the recording of the poem in the voice of the superstar. The auction also includes seven autographed posters of his iconic films and a half-dozen collectibles from “Punk and NFT and Punk Art and Poster Collection” which have won auctions worth over $ 100. $ 000 on the first day of the auction. that of Salman Khan BollyCoin Offer On October 13, 2021, actor Salman Khan teamed up with BollyCoin, a Bollywood NFT marketplace, for its NFT collections. According to Bollycoin, 1 million BOLLY tokens were sold within the first three hours of launch. The same month, Khan launched GARI, the very first Indian crypto token launched by a short micro-content video app. spark. He announced October 16 on Twitter. MISFTIZ from Sunny Leone! Following in the footsteps of other superstars, Sunny Leone has announced their first collection business MISFTIZ! October 30, 2021 via Twitter. Leone’s NFT collection ‘MISFTIZ’ received a strong response. The collection has 9,600 NFTs which are “unique, minted on the Ethereum blockchain,” according to its website. Speaking at the time of the launch, Leone told the news agency IANS: “It was a private sale and it sold immediately. I am more than excited by the hype behind my collection and the support from the community. In many ways I’m a misfit myself, so there was nothing more fitting than this collection. Other actors And Celebrities YouTube stars like Amit Bleach, rapper Raftaar, singer Mika Singh as well as The Great Khali, India’s first heavyweight champion, have all been linked with not OFTEN, the largest NFT marketplace in the country. Even cricketers like Dinesh Kartik have been involved in NFTs. Additionally, earlier this year Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sold his first tweet as NFT for $ 2.9 million to a Malaysian-based businessman. It looks like the NFT craze among celebrities is here to stay.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/website/story/business-news-nfts-are-catching-the-fancy-of-bollywood-stars/400039 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos