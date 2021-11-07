Niskayuna hires Albany sheriff’s son as a police officer, and his executive secretary is also hired

Kyle Apple, the son of Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple and himself a former Albany County Sheriff’s investigator, was hired Thursday evening as a Niskayuna police officer.

The board passed the resolution to hire Apple with a 3-0 vote after two board members in attendance virtually, Lisa Weber and Denise Murphy-McGraw, encountered technical difficulties during the meeting. McGraw was unable to record a vote and board member John Della Ratta was absent from the meeting during the vote.

We were really excited about Kyle, Chief Jordan Kochan said after Apple’s swearing-in ceremony Thursday night. He brings a lot of youthful energy and enthusiasm. Hes has a wealth of knowledge.

Apple was in the Albany County Sheriff’s Department for four years before applying for the side transfer to Niskayuna, Kochan said on Friday.

Prior to his employment with the Albany Sheriff’s Department, the young Apple was 21 when he pleaded guilty in 2016 to the offense of impaired driving following an arrest in 2015. His license was revoked for six months, according to a Times Union article about the incident.

Kochan said Kyle Apple discussed the arrest during his interview and was candid about what happened.

Kyle owned it, Kochan said. He has a lot of remorse for what happened that day. He told us that was one of the reasons he wanted to join law enforcement after that day because he wanted to make changes in his life and learn from it. Through this verification process, we were convinced that this was a one-time mistake for Kyle.

Kochan said he was also an exemplary employee of the Sheriff’s Department.

We were delighted to have him here, Kochan said.

Apple brings various skills and strengths to his new role, Kochan said.

Apple, who currently lives in Colonie, will earn $ 74,132 per year.

Kochan said there are no rules that require officers to live in Niskayuna, and other officers in the department also do not live in town.

The 2021 budget calls for 29 sworn offices, and with the addition of Apple, the department now has 26 officers.Kochan said he proposed a 2022 budget that provided for 30 sworn-in officers.

The city also approved by a 4-0 vote the appointment of a full-time executive secretary for the police department on Thursday. McGraw was present but unable to register a vote. Kristine OBrien, from Niskayuna, will earn $ 51,467 per year for this position. She had been hired as a part-time office aide in July for $ 20 an hour to help the ministry.

Deputy Chief Mike Stevens then said OBrien was a good fit for the ministry because 20 years ago she worked for the police department as an office aide alongside the executive secretary.

With OBrien, the four administrative positions in the department are now filled full time, which will help the day-to-day operations of the department, Kochan said.

No good department works well without an executive secretary position, Kochan said.

OBrien will take care of some of the more administrative duties that had been given to Chief and Deputy Chief Mike Stevens, Kochan said. The Executive Secretary is responsible for everything from answering phone calls, ordering items, completing payroll and paperwork for state agencies.

Having an executive secretary will free Stevens, Lt. Joseph Twitty and the chef himself, to handle other matters in the department, Kochan said.

