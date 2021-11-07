Hollywood rewind | Persepolis: a provocative and one-of-a-kind animated film based on the Iranian revolution of 1979





A largely black-and-white adult animated film with deep political and historical implications that works even 14 years after its release? It doesn’t happen very often. But the feature film based on French Iranian-born writer Marjane Satrapi called Persepolis does just that. Persepolis is several things at the same time, it is a dark and comic film, it is also a historical-political drama and it functions very well as a “bildungsroman”. Basically a coming-of-age tale that is told here in the context of the Iranian revolution that took place in 1979.

The story is that of a young Iranian woman who grows up in a strictly Orthodox government. However, her parents regularly participate in rallies and protests against the government, which further fueled the ideology of our heroine. Later, listening to her grandmother, she continues to challenge Iran’s strict regime, finding herself in trouble on several occasions. Until she was finally sent to Vienna by her parents. But here too, Marji does not want to be held back by the authorities in place and continues to rebel. She wears jeans, listens to heavy metal music, and suffers many heartaches amid all the political turmoil. The film beautifully draws parallels with the protagonist’s own maturity as her country, Iran, struggles to find its place after so much battles and bloodshed. The point in the story where Marji wants to kill himself after battling and failing his personal obstacles, is when the film becomes more personal and, therefore, more interactive. In a one-of-a-kind sequence depicting Marji suffering from depression and her urge to end it, filmmakers Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud imbue the next act with a burst of joy as we see Marji rise and fight his illness. , while dancing to a track called “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. The pun of using such a song and by band with such a revealing name at this point in the film is not lost. Hollywood comeback: The sorority of travel pants | Philadelphia | Mrs. Doubtfire | Easy A | Romeo + Juliet | Coraline | Girl party | Spaceship soldiers | Bridget Jones Diary | Almost famous | Inglorious Basterds | Beginners | Girl with a pearl earring | Juno | Nightcrawler | Little Miss Sun | Moana | The sound of music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Woodpecker | The Holidays | My blueberry nights | Help | Mission Impossible | Cook | revolutionary road | I’m not here | Donnie Brasco | Sicarion | edge of tomorrow | Spy on children | Godzilla of 1998 | The others | telephone booth | Wild | to shout | The Godfather II | A beautiful day | True Romance | little women | Confrontation | Pulp Fiction | Crouching tiger, hidden dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean girls | Die Hard | Never been kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief meeting | The Truman Show | The deer hunter | The brilliant | Without idea | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say anything | Hot bodies | shining star | Malcolm X | Stardust | red eyes | Notting Hill | Fargo | Virgin suicides | The Breakfast Club | Nice to meet you | Walk the Line | Blood diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal combat | Madison County Bridges | Edward in the Silver Hands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She must have it | Forever | The Devil wears Prada | The matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | She | Society of the Dead Poets | Insomnia in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | before sunset | School of Rock | About a boy | Some good men | 50/50 | start over | Brooklyn | Driving | Chocolate | Batman begins | 10 things I hate about you | The deceased | Freedom writers | Pretty woman | Dan in real life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Ball of the Monsters | Eternal Sunshine of the Flawless Spirit | You have a mail | Demi Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holidays | American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before sunrise | perfume of a woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen candles In her acceptance speech at the Cannes Film Festival, the author underlined the universal character of the film, but dedicated the jury prize to the Iranians, declaring: “Although this film is universal, I wish to dedicate the prize to all Iranians. “. Persepolis was not only a box office success, but also won several top international accolades, including the Cannes Jury Prize, an Oscar nomination in the Best Animated Feature category, as well as a nomination. at the Golden Globes.

