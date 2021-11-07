The ice rink is back! Oly on Ice returns to downtown Olympia on November 19 for its third season

Tthis is a defining characteristic of Danish culture. It’s called Hygge, (pronounced hoo-gah), and it’s a quality of comfort and cozy friendliness that engenders a sense of contentment or well-being. In other words, this is how the inhabitants of northern climates mentally survive the long, dark and cold winter. It’s finding magic in comfort, sparkle in friendliness, satiety in indulgence – and you know hygge when you feel it. This winter there will be another way to get your hygge, and much more, in downtown Olympia. Bundle up with family and friends to Only on ice, compliments of the city of Olympia and its sponsors.

Oly on Ice, the pop-up rink returns for its third season, from November 19 to January 17, after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19. It’s the same rink you’ve come to know and love, but this year with a few more COVID-style additions that improve the safety of participation.

The city of Olympia joins forces with the supplier, Ice rink events, to bring this seasonal rink to life. Ice Rink Events has continued to operate throughout the pandemic and aims to provide not only a pleasant experience, but a safe one as well. Our policy is to always be in compliance with local COVID-19 guidelines, says Kellyn Koepplinger, project manager. Such procedures include, but are not limited to: frequent disinfection of major points of contact, including handrails and service counters; disinfection of rental skates upon distribution and return of each pair; frequent hand washing by employees; as well as the use of appropriate protective masks.

The City has also added additional safety measures, using the timed entry as a means of ensuring the rink remains at a safe capacity. Skaters will be able to book their tickets for a specific time slot and also reschedule, if necessary. Tickets can always be purchased at the door, there may just be an occasional wait to skate if the facility is at peak when you arrive.

The city of Olympia will also implement improved cleaning protocols, and masks and other COVID-related guidelines will align with state and county guidelines at the time of operations, in addition to being displayed on the ice rink and on Oly on Ices website.

Skating in season

We can’t wait for Oly on Ice to return this year! says Jill Walsh, community member. My son and I have enjoyed a winter activity in recent years that allows us to get out of the house for some fun in the winter.

Recreation is a tremendous asset for health and well-being, and coming together as a community has proven to be good for us after this period of isolation, as shown by the high attendance at the opening weekend. from Artswalk and LoveOly Fest last summer.

Skating rink also draws people downtown and then hopefully everywhere to support our diverse multitude of small businesses and restaurants that make the downtown area vibrant. Keeping your dollars in our local economy makes everyone warm and hazy!

The Theme Evenings will return again this year with activities hosted by Olympia Downtown Alliance, SPSCC, The Bridge Music project and more.

Entertainment takes place on certain dates with chances to see A part of your princess world, local figure skater Debbi Leung, Media Island and the movement of women of color in leadership, West Studio The Nutcracker cast members, and more fun to announce. On-site food vendors are also in the works, and the Oly on Ice website is the best place to follow the rotation of offers.

Sensory skates in partnership with Parent-to-parent from South Sound will return on Sunday morning with dim lights and no music for those who want a quieter skate experience.

An additional cheap skate option has been added this year, with Mondays and Tuesdays both offering reduced entry (with the exception of winter vacations and Olympia School District holidays). There is also a Season’s Pass available this year for those who want to skate in abundance.

And thanks to this year’s financial sponsors and an additional grant from Haggen, the City will be distributing 760 free passes to low-income community members through local agencies, because hygge for everyone!

Maybe it’s the twinkling lights doing it for you? Maybe it’s the glow on the ice, or you’re pulling on your favorite winter hat and sweater, or maybe it’s slipping, hand in hand with your friends and family, into you supporting each other like we do in the toughest times.

At Oly on Ice, you can let go of your worries, if only for a fleeting moment, and work on your twirls, and your hygge.

For more information on the ice rink, visit the website, Only on ice, or contact [email protected] or 360.753.8380 for more information on private parties or to reserve use of the party space.

