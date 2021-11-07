Reel Retake: Dix Por Saint’s Hindi version of Call My Agent Bollywood becomes humorous, the tone is wrong

Movie remakes are the flavor of the season, and they’ve been for a while now. Filmmakers choose a story and proven formulas and the rights are purchased. Almost always redesigned, sometimes updated for a contemporary audience and sometimes tailored to the tastes of the local audience, the remakes continue to be produced year after year.

In this weekly column, Reel Retake, we compare the original film and its remake. In addition to highlighting the similarities, differences and measuring them on the scale of success, we aim to uncover the potential of the story that inspired the idea for a new release and the ways a remake could possibly deliver. a different viewing experience. Can do. And if so, analyze the film.

In the spotlight this week are the French original series Dix Pour Sainte (Call My Agent) and its Hindi adaptation for Netflix’s Call My Agent: Bollywood.

What is Call My Agent?

A French comedy-drama television series that ran for four seasons from 2015 to 2020, Call My Agent provides insight into how the film industry works through the professional talent agencies who shape the careers of actors. It takes place in the offices of the artistic agency Agence Samuel Kerr (ASK) in Paris, where four agents Andrea, Mathias, Gabriel and Arlett juggle their personal and professional lives and do their best for their clients in an industry like that. that gets cut-there’s no room for chokes.

On the one hand, agents struggle to save their business from dissolution after the owner’s death, and on the other hand, they try to give their acting clients the best possible opportunities to shape their careers. In between, the show discusses the daily challenges they face at work, how to overcome the hardships of work by overcoming situations with emotional maturity, humor, insight and tact. .

The situations continue to evolve in a context of ASK crisis. First, the owner dies in an accident while on leave, raising the possibility that the business may need to be closed. Four agents offer to keep the company but do not have enough resources for the actions. The agency is then subject to a tax audit. In the midst of all of this, Agents must contend with the fragile egos of the movie stars they are supposed to handle so that their respective shoots don’t go off the rails.

Where is the potential?

Call My Agent provides an overview of how the entertainment industry works, through humor. It’s a weird, quirky, and heartwarming take on the world of showbiz, one that isn’t usually kept out of the public eye and scrutiny. As the world it traverses is less seen, the base makes a good recipe. With situational humor and emotional depth, Call My Agent not only evokes empathy for professionals working in the entertainment industry, but also creates a human and approachable line of work that is light-hearted, far from acknowledgment or criticism. Works.

Throughout the series, we see ASK’s main agents — Andrea (Camille Coutin), Arlett (Lillian Rover), Gabriel (Gregory Montell) and Mathias (Thibault de Montalembert) —managers and babysitters for their showbiz clients from high level. operate like. They are available at all times to satisfy the actors, producers and directors and to ensure that they are working in the best possible conditions to achieve the best possible results. Sometimes they find themselves in weird situations, like family conflict or having a tantrum on set, which makes us wonder why they are accepting this in the first place. But as they say, the show must go on and as star producers the agents must be there for their clients at all times possible. Admittedly, the job is not easy at first and on top of that, we have to sympathize with the agents to manage personal conflicts.

However, the most creative and even the best part of the story is when the actual actors come across as exaggerated versions of themselves. In this, the awkward equation between art and fame always parallels the base, even though we see a struggle between Swami (Tara) and the Servant (Agent). The show has relevant showbiz themes and is universally adaptable, albeit with catchy humor and satire.

What’s in the Bollywood version of Call My Agent?

Call My Agent: Bollywood has an Indian touch that tries an offbeat writing, but leaves us disappointed. The biggest mistake is to go for a literal translation of its counterpart without trying to look at the cultural prism so that it becomes a pleasant adaptation. In addition, the series is tainted with stereotypes. In an effort to involve four agents from different backgrounds, the producers simply choose to have them in different religions. The biggest example is the character of Amal (Aahana Kumra), who, due to his Muslim background, continues to use words like “Mohtarma”, “Janaab”, as if trying to remind us of his social roots. , which has no effect on him. working life.

There is also a production crisis. Saad Ali’s leadership lacks foresight and inspiration. There is a visual lack of rhythm which does not bode well for dialogue and game situations. Steadicam and Camera Slide are two of the most commonly used camera techniques, but switching between them doesn is not intuitive. The decor of the ART agency, Call My Agent: Bollywood World, adds to the visual noise. There are glossy, textured walls as if the office space is really trying to live up to its name ‘ART’. What happens is that it gets too one-colored and the flat, contrasting feelings don’t come out well enough. For a place that acts at the forefront of the Bollywood ‘jungle’, the ART agency appears very polite. Even the costumes and style of every character within the agency are very trendy and stand out just because it’s necessary, not because it’s necessary. His count looks like a caricature to him.

The self-aware celebrity cameos, which are the lifelines in the original series, are bland here and not well-written in the sense that they don’t strike the right humorous tone. Moreover, they do not do justice to the world of showbiz that the series portrays. Overall, the remake is a very half-hearted attempt to create something worthwhile.

success counter

Dix Pour Saint is a strange and original look at a new world. Its success has spawned various remakes, including a UK version, which does justice to the original writing and shows the processing. He’s still shooting. However, the Bollywood version did not live up to the warm reception the French show received. Wisdom seems completely lost in translation and instead of pushing the boundaries with a concept that can take a derogatory look at how the industry works, it misses the mark by a mile.

read everything latest news, latest news And Coronavirus news Here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter And Cable.