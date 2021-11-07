Entertainment
Is “Squid Game” star Anupam Tripathi going to work in Hollywood next time? To find
‘Squid Game’ star Anupam Tripathi has made some interesting revelations on ‘Breakfast With Tiffany’, hosted by Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young. When asked what has changed the most after the massive worldwide success of Squid Game, Anupam Tripathi revealed that he received numerous casting offers from Hollywood, India and South Korea after the emission.
Anupam Tripathi moved to South Korea at a young age and learned acting at Korea National University of the Arts (KART). He revealed that he initially planned to return to India, but ultimately decided to stay in South Korea and explore acting opportunities there. He has appeared in films, television shows and plays and has built a credible portfolio. He did not disclose any future career plans and what new projects he has signed, but we look forward to Anupam Tripathi’s future projects and hope to see him in more diverse roles in different global industries.
Anupam Tripathi played Abdul Ali, a migrant worker from Pakistan, who comes in to provide for his young family after his employer refused to pay him for months. Her character was beloved by fans, who mourned her death after being betrayed by Cho Sang Woo, played by Park Hae Soo. It is reported that “Squid Game season 2” is in sight, but no details have been discussed so far. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.
READ ALSO: 'Squid Game' Star Anupam Tripathi REVEALS Special Gift He Received From BLACKPINK's Jennie
