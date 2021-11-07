Brazilian singer Marlia Mendona dies in plane crash on her way to concert | Brazil





Marlia Mendona, one of Brazil’s greatest singers and Latin Grammy winner, was killed in a plane crash on her way to a concert. The 26-year-old pop star died alongside her producer, her uncle who was her advisor and both pilot and co-pilot of the plane. Its press office said their plane crashed between Mendonas’ hometown of Goinia and Caratinga, a small town 220 miles north of Rio de Janeiro. The plane was about seven miles from Caratinga, its destination for this evening concert. Mendona posted a video to her 38 million Instagram followers showing her walking to her plane while wearing a guitar case hours before her death. Photographs and videos show the wreckage of the plane lying under a waterfall. The rising star performed country music in Brazil called sertanejo. She was known to address feminist issues in her songs, such as speaking out against men who control their partners and calling for the empowerment of women. Minas Gerais says civilian police also confirmed Mendonas’ death, without providing details of the cause of the crash, which occurred shortly before arrival. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the accident. Politicians, sports stars and fans have all paid tribute to the singer. I refuse to believe, I just refuse, tweeted Brazilian striker Neymar of his friend’s death. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro also used social media to mourn the passing of one of the greatest artists of his generation. The whole country receives the news in shock, he said. Mendona was the most listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify last year and set a record during the pandemic as she moved her concerts online. One performance was the world’s most watched live stream, peaking at 3.3 million viewers on YouTube. Nicknamed the Brazilian Queen of Suffering, she first rose to fame in 2016 with a much-loved live album. His LP Todos os Cantos won him the Latin Grammy 2019 for best sertanejo album. She was nominated for the same award this year for Patroas. You always make me cry, you are unique and everlasting, fan Michelle Wisla said on Twitter. The singing team first announced that they were alive and well after news of the crash broke. Mendona leaves behind a son, who will be 2 years old next month.

