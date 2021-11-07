Crowd wave kills at least 8 people at Houston Music Festival | Entertainment

Entertainment
Crowd wave kills at least 8 people at Houston Music Festival
HOUSTON (AP) The crowd at a Houston music festival suddenly rushed to the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, hugging fans so hard they couldn’t breathe or move their arms and killed eight people in chaos.
The pandemonium took place on Friday evening at Astroworld, a full two-day event at NRG Park with around 50,000 people in attendance. As a timer clicked until the performance began, the crowd moved on.
As soon as he jumped on stage, it was as if an energy took over and everything went haywire, ”said Niaara Goods, a regular at the concert. “All of a sudden your ribs are crushed. You have someone’s arm around your neck. You try to breathe, but you can’t.
Goods said she was so desperate to get out that she bit a man on the shoulder to get him to move.
The dead were between 14 and 27 years old and 13 people were still hospitalized on Saturday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said. He called the disaster a tragedy on several levels and said it was too early to draw any conclusions about what was wrong.
It may well be that this tragedy was the result of unforeseeable events, circumstances that could not have been avoided, ”said Justice Lina Hidalgo, Harris County’s top elected official. we figured it out, I’ll ask the tough questions. .
Experts who have studied deaths caused by crowds say they are often the result of too much density of people crammed into a small space. Crowds often run away from a perceived threat or move towards something they want, like an artist, before hitting a barrier.
G. Keith Still, visiting professor of crowd science at Suffolk University in the UK, testified as an expert witness in court cases involving crowds. He said he usually does not look at eyewitness reports when first analyzing an incident because emotions can cloud the picture and witnesses can only see what is around them immediately.
Based on fire codes, the venue could have accommodated 200,000 people, but city officials limited attendance to 50,000, said Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea.
It was the crowd control at the stage level that was the problem, especially as the crowd started to move towards the stage, Pea said.
The dead that remind me a 1979 concert of the Who where 11 people died as thousands of fans attempted to enter the Cincinnatis Riverfront Coliseum. Other past crowd disasters include the deaths of 97 people at an overcrowded Hillsborough stadium in 1989 in Sheffield, England, and numerous disasters related to the annual hajj in Saudi Arabia.
People in the Houston crowd reported a lot of scrambling during the performance leading up to the Scotts set.
Then, when Scott took the stage, the crowd seemed to rush forward, trying to get closer to the stage, said Nick Johnson, a high school student from the Houston suburb of Friendswood who was at the concert.
Everyone was fainting around you, and everyone was trying to help each other. But you couldn’t move. You couldn’t do anything. You can’t even raise your arms, Johnson said. It just got worse and worse. “
Johnson said fans started crashing and people started screaming. He said it was like 100 degrees in the crowd.
Scott seemed to be aware that something was going on in the crowd, but he may not have understood the gravity of the situation, Johnson said.
On a video posted to social media, Scott could be seen stopping the gig at one point and asking for help for someone in the audience: Safety, someone helps very quickly.
In a tweet posted on Saturday, Scott said he was absolutely devastated by what happened last night “He is committed to working” with the Houston community to heal and support families in need.
Amy Harris, a freelance photographer for the Associated Press, described an aggressive crowd atmosphere throughout the day due to the way fans behaved pushing and rushing to stage barricades and banning areas VIP and admission.
It was definitely the most chaotic festival environment I’ve been in, Harris said. I felt uncomfortable all day.
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said his department noticed attendees got off at 9:30 p.m. and immediately notified concert organizers. The event was canceled 40 minutes later after discussions with the fire department and NRG Park officials.
Finner defended the length of time it took for the event to be called off.
You can’t just close when you have 50,000 out of 50,000 people, okay? Finner said. We have to worry about riots when you have such a young group.
At one point, Gerardo Abad-Garcia was squeezed into the crowd so tightly that he couldn’t remove his arms from his chest. During the performance leading up to Scotts, he began to worry about his safety.
I just couldn’t breathe. I was compressed, he said. A security guard helped him and others to climb a fence and get out.
He described the crowd during Scott’s set as a wave going back and forth.
Some members of the audience said barricades erected near the stage and to separate different sections of ticket holders prevented fans from escaping.
Billy Nasser described an area created by a stage barricade as a closet into which people were thrown and the door was closed. Joshua Robinson said the barricades created an area far too small and compact for the number of people there.
Part of the investigation will include examining how the area around the scene was designed, the fire chief said.
Authorities did not disclose the cause of death and the dead were not immediately identified.
The police chief said authorities were investigating reports of suspicious activity in the crowd, including a security guard who told police he felt a prick in his neck during the chaos and had lost consciousness while being examined by first responders. He was revived by the opioid antidote Narcan.
Scott, one of music’s biggest young stars, founded the Astroworld Festival in 2018. The Houston native, 29, has been nominated for eight Grammy Awards. He has a 3-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, who announced in September that she was pregnant with their second child.
Drake joined Scott on stage at the concert, which was broadcast live by Apple Music.
