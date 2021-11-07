Bollywood and Power Play – From a thriving industry to a card trick





The pressure tactics are working, it seems. Well, the current state of Bollywood is proof of that. What started as a Hollywood adaptation of Bombay turned out to be a rich and mature commercial industry decades later. The Bollywood journey is like a journey back in time – from the first stage performance at a film presentation in Calcutta in 1897 to the first feature film “Raja Harishchandra” by Dadasaheb Phalke in 1931 to the era of pomp and from the show at Mughal-e-Azam to the phenomenal period of Dev Anand’s finesse. Bollywood has seen and lived as much as India and Indians. It has experienced recessions, the impact of wars, the invention and rediscovery of art forms, the era of colonialism, Sufism, etc. Power and status have also affected Bollywood from time to time. From the monopoly of the Kapoors to the glamor of the Khans, we’ve seen it all. Nepotism – The Beginning of the End The term “nepotism” is now synonymous with a general ban. It started out as a cynical critique of embezzlement and patronage in the industry. However, later the fight for a level playing field turned into fuel to quash the crop and the ignition for unnecessary Twitter wars. This has taken Bollywood down a steep hill, where almost everyone has taken a few steps back for their safety and existence in the film industry. The lesson that was to be learned from the nepotism debate turned into a book-burning marathon. Power play and influence Politics have also had a huge impact on this film industry. From parents and acquaintances of several actors looking for their Bollywood debut, from powerful politicians to stars dancing in the child marriages of capitalists and business tycoons, Bollywood has engaged in a power play all the time. While regular people only love big stars and their luxurious lives, there is a lot of detail in the whole. There are technicians, musicians, writers, stylists, a support team, medical staff and an army behind making a single project happen. Undeclared war on Bollywood The past few years have made Bollywood a scapegoat and almost a punching bag for power hungry and attention deficit people. From the trends of paid hashtags on Twitter to the culture of the boycott, the industry is in shambles. Computer raids, NCB office visits, distasteful media reporting, all seem to be pushing the film industry to death. Targeting young adults like Aryan Khan, Rhea Chakraborty as a damn drug shipment worth Crores goes unnoticed, has raised suspicions about the future of the film industry. Bollywood separates from fear No one admits it, but it seems people have chosen their side. It’s just the powerful side that they support, otherwise there is absolute silence on matters that don’t concern them. It is clearly easy for all who are strong supporters of the central government with enough freedom and security to speak out. Everyone else is easy targets – some today, some tomorrow. This industry in dismantling must stick together in these difficult times for the good of the cinema, art, freedom and India. We need meaningful cinema just as much as the capitalists need the poverty in the country. There is nothing to do without. I think maybe the time has come to leave the stars and star kids alone and focus on bigger issues like the ever-growing wealth of Richie Riches in India and the endless suffering of an ordinary Indian.

