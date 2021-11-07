Schenectady County hosts first vaccination clinic for 5-11 year olds

Ellie Burns, 7, of Niskayuna sat in a chair inside the Karen B. Johnson Public Library on Saturday afternoon – her legs rocking back and forth as she munched on candy.

Her mother Erin was sitting next to her. The two were waiting.

Ellie Burns said on a scale of one to 10, with ten doing the most harm, the shot was a nine. However, she said she was happy to get the vaccine.

So I don’t have coronavirus, she said.

Burns was one of 200 children who were awaiting their first vaccine on Saturday at the Schenectady County First COVID Vaccination Clinic for children aged 5 to 11.

The clinic, with the help of other organizations, had coloring and other fun items to make the process more relaxing and to keep the children calm while they were getting vaccinated.

It’s a very kid-friendly atmosphere, said county lawmaker Michelle Ostrelich.

There were also pediatric public health nurses on hand delivering ice packs that looked like little bees and vibrated to soothe sore arms, county director Rory Fluman said.

Nurses and other staff dressed up and wore fun hairstyles like unicorn ears and colorful masks.

Fluman said there was also a separate room for children who needed more space to feel comfortable.

Many children are doing very well, he said.

Once the children received their injection, they also received a coupon for a free book from Whitney Book Corner.

Erin Burns said Ellie got the shot was a huge relief.

We’ve tried to be very careful over the past year and a half, said Erin Burns.

She has now said that Ellie has received a photo that the family can’t wait to get together as a family over the holidays.

Ellie Burns said she was excited for the play dates.

An argument with Beckett Dollard, 5, seated, wearing a cape.

It’s his cape of bravery, his mom Natalie said.

At first Beckett, from Albany, was scared of getting the shot, he said, but it turned out it wasn’t that bad.

When asked how he felt, Beckett quickly gave a thumbs up.

They were thrilled when the vaccine became available, said Natalie Dollard, who administers sleep studies at the St. Peters Sleep Center.

She said they trusted the science behind the vaccine.

were more than willing to be the first to go show people that it works, said Natalie Dollard.

The family are now planning to see relatives in California and Beckett Dollard has said he really wants to go to Billy Beez at Crossgates Mall.

The 60 Sunday appointments are filled. The county has 6,000 doses of Pfizer and can get more each week, Fluman said. As of Monday, people will no longer need an appointment to have their child vaccinated, and children’s doses of Pfizer will be looped at upcoming scheduled clinics in the county.

The county also offers after-hours school clinics by appointment. There are currently 16 clinics scheduled between Monday and Tuesday November 16. Eight of the clinics are already full, county communications director Erin Roberts said.

The county continues to seek volunteers for its clinics.

Upcoming vaccination clinics in the county

The schedule is available on https://www.schenectadycounty.com/COVID19/vaccine

Vaccination clinics in school districts

Visit https://www.scotiaglenvilleschools.org/vaccination-clinics-for-children-ages-5-11-to-be-held-at-the-elementary-schools

Volunteer in a clinic

More information and applications can be found at https://schenectadycounty.com/public-health/mrc

