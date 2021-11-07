Leif Garrett at 60: Actor talks about his experiences with “The Outsiders” in Tulsa | Movies





He was the only one who was like a workout fanatic, Garrett said. Literally he was running every morning, like miles. I went with him one day and I was like, man, fuck that. He was running three or four miles and I was like, OK, I did a mile, I’m fine. Two miles, I’m fine. Anyway, he brought boxing gloves. He was apparently in it. I do not know. I suppose. Why box outside the elevator doors? The elevators have bells. When the bell rang, it was time to go. Punches were thrown until the next bell. Garrett arrived in Tulsa less than a week before filming began. He said they could have had actors present only for the time they needed, which would have meant shortened stays for some of the cast. He recalled that he was in Tulsa for a few months. When asked if he wished he could have participated in the growl scene towards the end of the film, he replied: Are you kidding me? Yes of course. It was cinematically insanely cool and a really fun thing to do. Garretts’ character didn’t live long enough to scold. By the way, I’m really glad they are re-editing the extended version because I have more screen time. (The Outsiders will debut on 4K disc on November 9; it airs November 12 on TCM and will be available on HBO Max starting November 16.) Some of the young actors from The Outsiders had done a bit of show business work. Some had just started their careers. Meanwhile, Garrett was a bona fide celebrity. Because he was the famous guy, he was a target. The other actors broke his lips.

