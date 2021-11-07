Entertainment
Glenville Withdraws From Marijuana Sites; other towns in Schenectady County will hold hearings
A town in Schenectady County chose not to have cannabis dispensaries and places of consumption on-site after a 4-1 vote at its city council meeting on Wednesday.
Glenville stepped down before the December 31 deadline and only board member Mike Godlewski voted against the resolution.
Supervisor Chris Koetzle said no one spoke at a public hearing on the matter, so council moved the vote forward.
Koetzle said the move was a defense for the city, as the state has not released rules and regulations for cannabis dispensaries or consumption sites.
It’s a no-brainer to step aside until you know exactly what the rules are, he said.
Koetzle said if scotia opted then people could put locations in the village and would keep any income generated. If the city ultimately decides to participate, the village will have to share 50% of the profits, unless another agreement is in place.
He said he spoke to a handful of people interested in locations for possible cannabis businesses across town, but said Glenville would not allow them.
Locations between the north end of Route 50 and Freemans Bridge Road were mentioned.
One of these prospects is Donald Andrews, owner of three vape shops between Glenville and Schenectady.
He was surprised to learn that the city had withdrawn.
We were looking to create an on-site consumer fair in town, he said.
Andrews, owner of Vaped City on Mohawk Avenue in Nova Scotia, had also looked in the area, but said they were prohibited by law from being so close to places like churches. Vaped City is located in front of a church.
However, he said his three owners understood what he wanted to do with his business.
That’s about if the city allows us to do that, Andrews said.
The state’s failure to initiate the license application process also delayed the process.
Andrews also has locations at 1613 Upper Union St. and 126 Saratoga Road.
Schenectady’s mayor Gary McCarthy said the city has no plans to pass resolutions to withdraw from the law.
However, the town of Niskayuna is holding a public hearing on the withdrawal on November 18. Supervisor Yasmine Syed wants to take a similar approach to Koetzle’s – wait for more information.
We want to make sure we get it right, said Syed.
She said that in the meantime, it will give the city time to review its local laws and codes. The city is expected to vote on the withdrawal at its December meeting, according to the supervisor.
Rotterdam board member Joe Guidarelli said at the November 15 meeting that his board should call a public hearing to see how residents feel about having dispensaries and places of consumption on site.
