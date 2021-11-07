Bengali actor Prosenjit complains to PM Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee about the Swiggy order





Ordering food online has both advantages and disadvantages. The pros: You don’t have to talk to someone on the phone while you place your order, you don’t have to leave your home, you have a variety of options to choose from. Cons: Sometimes your order is delayed or canceled and the food may not be to your liking. Like any service, food delivery also has its problems due to human error or sometimes the lack of an efficient system. For the most part, the pros far outweigh the cons – and online food ordering platforms like Swiggy and Zomato are incredibly popular in India. Bengali actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, however, believes the negative side of the food ordering service needs to be rectified immediately. In an “open letter” to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the actor shared his recent experience with Swiggy on Twitter, asking them to inquire. “Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and respected Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, festive greetings. I hope you are doing well, “he began the letter.” I wish to draw your attention to a problem that I have recently faced. On November 3rd, I placed an order on the Swiggy food delivery app. After a while the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food. After raising the issue with Swiggy, they refunded the money to me because the order was prepaid. However, I wanted to get your attention because I believe that anyone can face this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have food delivered for their guests and the food never arrives? What if someone relies on these food apps for their dinner? Will he stay hungry? There can be many such situations. So, I felt it was necessary to speak Sincerely, Prosenjit Chatterjee, “he concluded. Posting it on Twitter, he tagged PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee and Swiggy, as well as two employees of the platform. Following his tweet, some ridiculed him for tagging both PM and CM, with many pointing out that they had other issues to deal with than a canceled food order. – – – – -… – Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ ovshake42) November 6, 2021 Prosenjit Chatterjee is an Indian actor and producer who mainly works in Bengali and Hindi cinema. He is known for films like Praktan, Baishe Srabon, Chokher Bali, Gumnaami, Jaatishwar. Chatterjee may not be the only one to have “escalated the problem to higher authorities”. as KTR, has helped several people in the state via Twitter. He regularly responded to people asking for help. Residents of Telangana constantly identify KTR, which takes note of incidents and asks its team to coordinate to get in touch with those affected to provide them with all the help they need – from medical supplies to e-pass. going through the law and law enforcement in several situations. Recently, he even took note of a young homeless boy when a request asked him to help move the boy to a safe place. Perhaps, sensing the helpful attitude of the minister, a man from Telangana, as he posted an article about an extra piece of chicken (piece of thigh) missing in the Biryani, which he had ordered labeled Zomato and KTR. While he probably didn’t expect his tweet to explode, the Minister responded by saying And why am I tagged on this brother? What did you expect from me? ”Tweeted. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/bengali-actor-prosenjit-complains-to-pm-modi-cm-mamata-banerjee-about-swiggy-order-4413707.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos