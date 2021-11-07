



Daily Bread Community Kitchen president Larry Shropshire expects Thanksgiving even more than Christmas. Thanksgiving is my best holiday, he says. I like it better than any other holiday except Easter. Plans are well under way for the annual event, which will take place this year on November 25 at the Kitchen, located on South Cumberland Street in Morristown. This will be our 28th Thanksgiving, Shropshire said. We froze the turkeys. The volunteers started preparing the turkeys in October. So far, 108 turkeys have been cooked and are ready to reheat for Thanksgiving. On the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, volunteers will prepare side dishes, such as devil’s eggs, casseroles, cut vegetables and salad dressing. A familiar dish will be a corn casserole prepared by Sue Williams, widow of Daily Bread founder Hobe Williams. Hobe Williams is on a mission to feed the homeless in Morristown. He was the kind of person who, when he saw a problem, took it head-on, Shropshire said. All because the Lord put it on his heart. He did all the hard work, I can keep him between the ditches. The Daily Bread is a true community kitchen, thanks to donations from the Morristown area. There have been 1.8 million meals served here over the past 28 years, Shropshire said. I have never seen a better community than Morristown to support us. The people are so generous and kind. It’s a community kitchen because the community helps. Shropshire said the preparation involves around 1,000 meals. Last year, 749 meals were served at dinner and 422 meals were delivered by teams of volunteers. Thanksgiving is a time when we thank the Lord for our blessings, he said. We have 125 volunteers per month to work for us. The community supports us. It’s incredible. Renold Jeffrey’s recent cash donation for a new flooring system in the building will be installed in January after the holidays. The first week of January, tightly closed for a few days to move everything, he said. Local contractor David Wild, who helped Builders for Christ rebuild the Baptist Church in Roe Junction, will oversee the flooring project. To donate to The Daily Bread, send your check to 118 South Cumberland Street, Morristown, TN 37814 or call 423-581-7733.

