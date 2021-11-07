Entertainment
Face Time: Danny Gay and Megan Record Acting On Their Love
For Danny Gay and Megan Record, it’s “Oklahoma!” First, then marriage last month.
We asked the couple, who will be back on stage at Cumston Hall next year, all about their romance.
Names: Danny Gay and Megan Record
Age: Danny, 33, Megan 28
Hometown: Monmouth North
Let’s go straight to the romantic part: you met while doing “Oklahoma!” Please set the scene. We met in February 2017 during auditions for “Oklahoma!” The production was with Monmouth Community Players at Cumston Hall in Monmouth. We were then cast across from each other as Ado Annie and Will Parker in the production.
Danny, what jumped out at Megan? One of the things I really liked about Megan was that she was very friendly and outgoing. I’m a bit of an introvert so it was nice to be able to have someone I could talk to so easily. I also quickly discovered that we had a lot in common and that we could talk about anything. Another thing I saw was that even though she was young she had a 4 year old son James and she worked really hard to balance her time between what he needed and what she needed. loved to do, and she was really great with him.
Megan, what jumped out at Danny? It was easy to talk to him. He was also incredibly kind and ready to help with anything.
What are your two theatrical journeys?
Danny: I started playing, I think, in pre-K where we did a performance of “Goldilocks and the Three Bears”. I continued in elementary school with Odyssey of the Mind, and then performed throughout high school in musicals and plays, as well as on lighting, sets and other activities in backstage. I then pursued my BA in Theater Arts at the University of Southern Maine and have worked in community and professional theater since 2015. I am a director, actor and theater designer as well as artistic director and director education for players in the Monmouth community. . I started our MCPKids! education program in 2019 and we have been very successful despite the COVID cutoff. I love all parts of the theater!
Megan: I started playing in elementary school. I have always been on the side of the actors. We started doing shows like adaptations of “Magic Tree House” books and kid-friendly versions of Greek mythology, and then in high school we started doing more mature works, like Arthur Miller’s shows. I did a musical in high school due to lack of availability, then I continued to work in musical theater in my community after high school. Musicals are my favorite type of show, although I have performed in several non-musicals as well.
Did the proposal involve a theater?
Danny: No, the proposal was very simple. I proposed at home with his family there a few days before Christmas. My original plan was to propose to Disney World because it’s a very special place for Megan, but due to COVID we had to postpone our trip. Fortunately, we were able to celebrate our wedding at Disney and experience the magic together. We also spent a week with the family at Disney after the wedding, and the whole experience is kind of theater in itself. It was my first trip to Disney and I couldn’t imagine a better pair to share it with than Megan and James.
We are preparing for another long, cold Maine winter. Two musicals we should all watch for a cozy and warm evening?
Danny: This is a difficult question. There are so many choices. I think a musical that I love, which is very underrated, is the musical “Aida”. It is the story of a Nubian princess captured by Egypt as a slave. The Egyptian prince falls in love with her, although he is promised to another. One of the things I love the most is music. It is written by Elton John and Tim Rice. It is a more modern version of the original opera of the same name. I saw a production of the show at the Maine State Music Theater many years ago. A second musical that I would recommend is “Newsies”. “Newsies” is a great coming-of-age musical that is fun for all ages. The music in this one is also excellent, by Alan Menken, and the characters are fun and adorable. Our son loves this musical and he is 9 years old. We attended a wonderful community theater production of the show two years ago at the Windham Center Stage Theater.
Megan: I would say “Hamilton” and “Newsies”. They are both shows with powerful messages, energetic performances and amazing music, which can warm you up on a cold winter night.
What’s next for both of you on stage? We can’t wait to cover our song “All ‘Er Nothin” from “Oklahoma!” this spring at MCP’s 30th anniversary concert. Danny will also star in the next production of “Let It Be” at the Community Little Theater (in Auburn) in January and Megan will be seen in the next production of “You Can’t Take It With You” at the Community Little Theater in June.
We are in 2031 and your 10 years of marriage. Which production would you both like to be in? I think we would choose the production of “Guys and Dolls”. Danny would like to play Nathan Detroit and Megan would like to play Adelaide. It’s a classic musical and these roles are comedic roles, suitable for older couples. In “Oklahoma!” Our characters were also funny, and it would be like paying homage to the roots of our relationship together.
” Previous
In a nutshell: ‘Vigorous’ + ‘Niagara’ = sustainable brand name
Next ”
Related stories
Sources
2/ https://www.sunjournal.com/2021/11/07/face-time-danny-gay-and-megan-record-acting-on-their-love/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Invalid username / password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you submit your account email, we’ll send you an email with a reset code.