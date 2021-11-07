Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 52 years in Bollywood and shares photos from his first film Saat Hindustani





Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan ) Strong points Saat Hindustani released on November 7, 1969

The film was written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas

Sunday, November 7, the actor marked the 52 years of his film debut by sharing some good memories of his first film with his fans. Memories came in the form of returning footage from her first film, Saat Hindustani, which came out 52 years ago that day. Sharing the pictures, wrote Amitabh Bachchan, T 4089 – On February 15, 1969 I signed my first movie "Saat Hindustani" and it was released on November 7, 1969 52 years old TODAY! The first of the two images features a young Amitabh Bachchan with a grim expression on his face. In the second image, it is seen with the stellar distribution of Hindustani Saat, in what appears to be a still image from the film. The photo features veteran actors such as Madhu, Utpal Dutt, and Jalal Agha, among others.

on February 15, 1969 signed my first film “Saat Hindustani” and it was released on November 7, 1969

52 years old .. TODAY !! pic.twitter.com/Pf0IBWFiiX Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 7, 2021 Amitabh Bachchan has always been generous when it comes to sharing throwback footage with fans. On the occasion of Diwali, the actor shared a new photo with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan. Along with the stunning image, he also shared a retro photo of the four people sitting in roughly the same positions, but decades ago. In the return photo, as Shweta is seen sitting on Amitabh Bachchan’s lap, Abhishek is held by Jaya Bachchan in her arms. Addressing this consistency over the years, Big B wrote, “Some image placements never change, even over time. See the post here: T 4087 – The sitting position of some pictures never changes, even over time. pic.twitter.com/Vs8D1MAEtn Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021 On Friday, November 5, Amitabh Bachchan also shared a black and white image of him holding the wink for the muhurat (auspicious inaugural hour) of his iconic film, Zanjeer. Sharing the photo, Big B said, Javed Saheb sent the photo, referencing writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who, along with Salim Khan, wrote the script for the film. The clap features the name of the film and muhurat written on. The date shown on the table is June 30, 1972. T 4086 – Javed Saheb uploaded this picture pic.twitter.com/nGl3oeJc8h Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 5, 2021 Through social media, fans can also hear interesting anecdotes about iconic Amitabh Bachchan films, directly from the actor himself. Recently, the star shared an image from his movie poster. Yaarana on the film’s 40th anniversary and talked about the song Saara Zamaana. He said, 40 years of that wonderful YAARAN movie that song made at the NS Bose stadium in Kolkata … the first time a movie was shot … utter madness … and Bengal sympathizers … we don’t can nowhere compare their love and enthusiasm for … amazing. T 4071 – 40 years of this wonderful YAARANA movie .. this song played at NS Bose Stadium in Kolkata .. the first time a movie has been made .. utter madness .. and Bengal supporters .. nowhere can we we compare their their love and enthusiasm for .. amazing pic.twitter.com/WxoFHi0Kj4 Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) 22 October 2021 Amitabh Bachchan is the son of legendary Hindi poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and social activist Teji Bachchan. Some of the most iconic films of his five-decade career include Zanjeer, Deewaar, Sholay, Abhimaan, Namak Haraam, black and At. While he was last seen in Chehre, his upcoming projects include Jhund, Brahmstra, Mayday, goodbye, and Unchai.

