These Bollywood-themed Rangoli memes will make you fall for it





Diwali is over, but you can still see rangolis all over your social media feeds. It is understandable that you have compared your rangoli with others and have thought of the best. Your Diwali Rangoli stream, however, is definitely incomplete if you haven’t seen the meme-cum-rangolis movie shared by Amazon Prime Video. Choosing the famous meme-worthy scenes from various streaming shows and movies on the platform, the pictures show many beautiful rangolis with popular dialogue. Now let’s dive into the rangolis and guess which one is from where. The first rangoli is taken from a scene from Pankaj Tripathi of Mirzapur, Toh isko dekhne ke liye tum hamare darwaze pe chale aaye. The famous dialogue takes on a festive turn with an animated rangoli face from Tripathi. The second rangoli is from another popular series starring Manoj Bajpayee. As you might have guessed, this is The Family Man. The rangoli maker has incorporated a pun with dialogue, making it Don’t Be a Minimum Rangoli instead of Don’t Be a Minimum Guy. The next rangoli meme is around Phir Hera Pheri’s iconic Akshay Kumar pose. This rangoli comes from a viral meme created from a scene from the Panchayat series. Gazab Rangoli Hai Yaar, reads the legend on the rangoli. A scene from 3 Idiots, where the character of Parikshit Sahnis asks the character of Aamir Khan to stay away from his son, is also featured on the rangoli. Except, in this case, the legend asks people not to spoil the rangoli. Talking about memes and not mentioning Welcome’s Majnu Bhai is a crime. This refers to the iconic scene in Mirzapur where Pankaj Tripathi tries to defend his son Munna. Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone is also mentioned. Responding to colorful interpretations of viral and fun filmic memes, one Facebook user responded in the comments section, impressively creatively impressed with the post. Another user said this was their favorite memes page. Imagine the HR department of this company, quips yet another user. Which of these rangolis do you find the funniest? Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

