What we know about the medical staff and the response to Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival
AUSTIN (KXAN) As Houston Police begin their investigation into what caused the influx of crowds at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, questions remain about how the city and event planners were well equipped to respond to a tragedy like Friday night.
“Huge men crying out for help, like literally screaming,” said an eyewitness to the festival. “One girl locked her eyes on me and begged me to help her lift her up so she could surf in crowds. But I couldn’t even move my arm for help. I couldn’t even do that. I myself could hardly breathe.
Doctor Guadalupe Zamora of the Texas Medical Association and Travis County Medical Society explains how getting caught in a crowd wave can be fatal.
“People push and push, and you’ve got a hard substance against you, and then a person behind you, and your lungs just can’t expand. You can’t bring in air, ”Zamora says. He likens it to the pressure someone would feel when scuba diving.
The Houston Police Chief said they were awaiting medical reports to determine the exact cause of death of the eight people killed, but some fans were trampled at the festival.
Austin health professionals say that in these big events there can be many types of traumatic injuries – from pushing backs to heart attacks.
These are all situations that Austin first responders prepare for before their events, like the ACL festival, says Selena Xie, president of the Austin EMS Association. She says doctors and nurses are also on the festival grounds, running what are essentially “field hospitals”.
“We know where – if, if there were to be a large number of casualties, where all the ambulances would have to line up and transport the patients, we know how to quickly extract the patients at a given point,” she said.
Xie says this comes in the form of a briefing, and first responders also have special equipment such as top protection ballistic vests, helmets, and are required to carry flashlights.
Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pea said a third-party contractor was looking after Astroworld’s medical needs.
“They had medics there, they had medics, they had volunteers,” Pea said at a press conference on Saturday. “For a non-event, that would have been enough. But when the event started to escalate, we had to come and increase their help.
But Pea couldn’t say if third-party responders were equipped to handle a tragedy like this.
“From our perspective, from the perspective of the Houston Fire Department, we had the right equipment,” he said. “I can’t speak to the equipment that the third-party medical component had. I can’t talk about it at the moment.
Xie says the pandemic has been a factor in a nationwide staffing shortage for nurses and paramedics, and is concerned if that may have impacted a third-party response in Houston.
“We’re going to see a lot of this fallout because of this type of staff shortage; and we will see people using staff who are not highly qualified, ”she said.
Houston officials said fire and emergency units were stationed around NRG Park Stadium and acted quickly to help, with 62 units responding.
“They were able to intervene immediately when reports of the incident arose,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told a press conference on Saturday.
Turner said first responders received these reports around 9:30 p.m. and the event was halted around 10:10 p.m.
Xie says staff shortages are making it more difficult to staff these mass events, claiming this resulted in a decrease in field staff at this year’s ACL festival.
“We’re really looking at how to make sure that… we’re able to prevent these types of events from happening in Austin,” Xie said.
