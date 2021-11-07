Couch Opera presents Vienna in Hollywood and Broadway at Camelot Theater





Jewish artists fleeing Nazi persecution into the golden age of American musicals inspired by From Vienna to Hollywood and Broadway, an operetta, film and stage composition pastiche by writer-director Gregory Yurisich performing at Mosman Parks Camelot Theater. Think, Cabaret 2: The Aftermath. It’s a good fit for Couch Opera, the online creation of sopranos Magda Lisek and Jillian Halleron during COVID isolation, bringing stranded artists to work across the world. And the buzz of accents on Saturday reflected migrants from Europe and Asia who were finding a place on the WA art scene. Camera icon Matt Dixon, Magda Lisek, Yann Kee and Jun Zhang in Couch Operas From Vienna to Hollywood and Broadway. Credit: Nicky cusworth As the opening rolled over Michael Schoutens’ keyboard, visions of a grand palace with a sparkling chandelier set the backdrop of 1920s Austria and the opening number, Allons à Varasdin, by Emmerich Kalmans Grafin Mariza. Lisek joined soprano Yann Kee, tenor Jun Zhang and baritone Matt Dixon four amigos from last year’s Couch Opera show in Schuhplatt and slapstick dance with crisp German diction; the four artists more confident musically and dramatically than after confinement. Zhang found full voice and engagement in Komm Zigany (Grafin Mariza) while Kee was powerful but nuanced for Forever LAmour (Paul Abrahams Ball im Savoy), one of the many flaming songs of the night. Lisek and Dixon have teamed up for Durch diesen Kuss (Carl Millockers Bettelstudent), their duo conjuring up magic in the midst of a Machiavellian maneuver; perhaps a metaphor for a disturbed world that finds art in a suburban cinema. The show’s first big number, La bella Tangolita (Ball im Savoy) introduced mezzo Ileana Rinaldi and tenor Tom Buckmaster to the mix; Rinaldi commands a comically servile chorus line with a hint of Hollywood bravery, his ripe tones caressing the singing Latin rhythms. Camera icon Ileana Rinaldi with Yann Kee, Matt Dixon, Jun Zhang, Magda Lisek and Tom Buckmaster in Couch Operas From Vienna to Hollywood and Broadway. Credit: Nicky cusworth A mix of Robert Stolz songs completed the section before Puccinis Humming Chorus (Madama Butterfly) invoked more familiar sounds and sights with America the Beautiful, God Bless America, and Hurray for Hollywood. The English idiom seemed to pick up the pace, with Lisek bringing sparkle and a technicolor-rich voice to Sweethearts (Victor Herbert), while the boys played three melodramatic Stooges in Stout-hearted Men (The New Moon, Sigmund Romberg) and Kee found love again in Romance (The Desert Song, Romberg), sung in a cabaret style on the piano, sumptuous and bewitching. Dixon found some delicacy in Love for Love (Escape Me Never, Erich Korngold), before Serenade (The Student Prince) rocked the section with nostalgia and pizzazz. Camera icon Magda Lisek, Tom Buckmaster, Matt Dixon and Yann Kee in Couch Operas From Vienna to Hollywood and Broadway. Credit: Nicky Dixon and Schouten joined forces on the piano for Give my regards to Broadway (George M. Cohan), a surprise introduction to a Rodgers and Hammerstein medley, with nods to South Pacific, Oklahoma, State Fair, Carousel and The Sound of Music. Kurt Weills’ songbook served as memorable moments for Dixon in Mack the Knife (Threepenny Opera) and Lost in Stars; for Rinaldi in Trouble Man (Lost in Stars) the pathos personified in painful regret; and for Kee in Im a Stranger Here Myself (One Touch of Venus), poignantly exploring the existential dilemma. Finally, Frank Loessers Sit Down Youre Rocking the Boat (Guys and Dolls) – by a non-refugee composer – combined American spirituality with the Judeo-Euro tradition; and Sposalizio (The Most Happy Fella) channeled Italian folk culture. As a reminder, Meredith Willsons Goodnight my Someone (Music Man) rocked the audience with a rich romantic harmony. From Vienna to Hollywood and Broadway is playing again on Friday and Saturday, November 12 and 13, at 7:30 p.m. at the Camelot Theater. www.buytickets.atcouchoperalive

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thewest.com.au/entertainment/art/couch-opera-presents-vienna-to-hollywood-broadway-at-camelot-theatre-c-4466831 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos