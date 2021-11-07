Entertainment
Sooryavanshi box office: what was the last Bollywood movie to open as well as Akshay’s crime drama before Covid-19 hit?
Akshay Kumar star Sooryavanshi brought Bollywood box office back to life. The film, despite being 20 months late in arriving in theaters, managed to become one of Akshay Kumar’s early successes. The film grossed Rs. 26.29 crore at the Indian box office on Friday despite theatrical occupancy rates in many parts of the country still limited to 50%.
While this may not be Akshay’s first attempt to revive the box office, with his spy thriller Bell Bottom preceding this action extravaganza in September, Sooryvanshi has achieved around 80% of the lifetime collection. from Bell Bottom in one day. The actor’s relentless efforts to bring audiences back to theaters appear to have paid off, with the total forecast for the weekend being around Rs. 70 crore from director Rohit Shetty.
Before Sooryavanshi, the last film to do almost as well on the day it opened was Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, released in December 2019, another crime drama. In 2020, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 gave Bollywood their last biggest box office openings. Dabangg 3 had collected Rs. 24.50 at the box office on its opening day as it continued to beat Rs. 81.15 crore in its first weekend. Baaghi 3 which opened with box office collections of Rs. 17.50 crore had to switch to digital platforms as soon as its arrival cinemas closed. Tanhaji d’Ajay, on the other hand, had earned Rs. 15.10 crore and made a lifetime of almost Rs. 280 crore at the box office.
Among Akshay’s releases in recent years as well, Sorryavanshi stands out. The film is only second after Mission Mangal, one of his many films of 2019. Mission Mangal remains Akshay’s biggest opener with Rs. 29.16 crore earned on the day it opened at the box office. Sooryvanshi comes in second with Rs. 26.29 crore earned. The film would undoubtedly have surpassed Mission Mangal in the absence of Covid-19 restrictions.
Akshay’s other big openers are Gold (2018) with earnings of 25.25 crore, Kesari (2019) with Rs. 21.06 crore, 2.0 (2018, Hindi) with 20.25 crore, Housefull 4 (2019) with Rs. 19.08 crores and Good Newzz (2019) with Rs. 17.56 crores.
};
(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; js.async=true; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); -->
Sources
2/ https://www.desimartini.com/news/martini-shots/trending/sooryavanshi-box-office-which-was-the-last-bollywood-film-to-have-opened-as-well-as-akshays-cop-drama-before-covid-19-struck-article191475.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]