Sooryavanshi box office: what was the last Bollywood movie to open as well as Akshay’s crime drama before Covid-19 hit?

Akshay Kumar star Sooryavanshi brought Bollywood box office back to life. The film, despite being 20 months late in arriving in theaters, managed to become one of Akshay Kumar’s early successes. The film grossed Rs. 26.29 crore at the Indian box office on Friday despite theatrical occupancy rates in many parts of the country still limited to 50%.

While this may not be Akshay’s first attempt to revive the box office, with his spy thriller Bell Bottom preceding this action extravaganza in September, Sooryvanshi has achieved around 80% of the lifetime collection. from Bell Bottom in one day. The actor’s relentless efforts to bring audiences back to theaters appear to have paid off, with the total forecast for the weekend being around Rs. 70 crore from director Rohit Shetty.

Before Sooryavanshi, the last film to do almost as well on the day it opened was Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3, released in December 2019, another crime drama. In 2020, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 3 gave Bollywood their last biggest box office openings. Dabangg 3 had collected Rs. 24.50 at the box office on its opening day as it continued to beat Rs. 81.15 crore in its first weekend. Baaghi 3 which opened with box office collections of Rs. 17.50 crore had to switch to digital platforms as soon as its arrival cinemas closed. Tanhaji d’Ajay, on the other hand, had earned Rs. 15.10 crore and made a lifetime of almost Rs. 280 crore at the box office.

Among Akshay’s releases in recent years as well, Sorryavanshi stands out. The film is only second after Mission Mangal, one of his many films of 2019. Mission Mangal remains Akshay’s biggest opener with Rs. 29.16 crore earned on the day it opened at the box office. Sooryvanshi comes in second with Rs. 26.29 crore earned. The film would undoubtedly have surpassed Mission Mangal in the absence of Covid-19 restrictions.

Akshay’s other big openers are Gold (2018) with earnings of 25.25 crore, Kesari (2019) with Rs. 21.06 crore, 2.0 (2018, Hindi) with 20.25 crore, Housefull 4 (2019) with Rs. 19.08 crores and Good Newzz (2019) with Rs. 17.56 crores.