Redemption reigns over the Bible, and so does Hollywood

Every day I am amazed at what people watch on their TVs or on streaming sites. There are plenty. I watch things on Netflix and Amazon Prime. Its competition out there on the air. More and more families, especially young people, are abandoning standard television, which today is cable or satellite dish.

Do you remember when it was antennae? Sometimes I was the antenna. As soon as we touched the rabbit’s ears to adjust the antenna, the picture became perfect. I’m not sure if Dad tortured us, taught us discipline, or just wanted to watch a non-blurry show. Either way, there were times when we were the best antenna known to man. That was until we whimpered enough and daddy got tired of it.

These days, I’ve watched Manifest and Blacklist, and I continue to see how they’ll end The Walking Dead. I’ve watched it so far; I might as well see it until the end of the last episode of this season. I am sometimes surprised by the redemptive themes that emerge from the different shows. I have the book How Hollywood Helped Save My Soul by Gareth Higgins, and I think I see it more than ever today.

Most of the shows are visual novels. To have a compelling show and story, there has to be a problem and a solution. Isn’t that the gospel in a nutshell? Man has a problem, and sometimes that problem is horrible and very sad. The solution comes in the form of Jesus, who took our sin upon himself on the cross and forgave us. All he asks is that we believe. Once we believe, even when we fall, it’s covered. Redemption reigns over the Bible, and if we seek it, so does Hollywood.

There are certain movies that I watch over and over again. I don’t know what about them. They keep me glued even when I know what’s going to happen. Movies like Rocky, Saving Private Ryan, Bill and Teds Excellent Adventure, and Ben Hur are my favorites. There are a few others that rank very well, like Guardians of the Galaxy.

Guardians, for some reason, has aired several times lately on regular television. Watching it the other night, I marveled at the gospel as it clearly passed through the screen.

The Guardians were in a terrible situation. They were heading towards their death as the craft they were in fell on the planet below. Two were out of action and the other two could do nothing. Suddenly the tree-like creature called Groot begins to create a safe haven around his friends and guardians. Rocket, the raccoon-like guardian, tells him to stop. He tells Groot that he will die if he continues. At that point, the gospel comes through.

The only words Groot has spoken so far are: I am Groot. His tone dictates what he says and only Rocket can understand. As his members grow around the doomed group, he pronounces: We are Groot.

It knocked me off the chair. When Hollywood gets it and the church struggles, I wonder what’s wrong. In I John 3:16, the apostle John tells us what love is. This is what Jesus meant when he said that we love each other.

John writes: This is how we know what love is. Jesus Christ gave his life for us. And we must give our lives for our brothers and sisters. This is exactly what Groot did. Groot ended up in a million pieces. He gave his life for his beloved companions. He gave them the opportunity to defend the galaxy and destroy evil. Seems familiar?

Jesus told us: To find your life, you must lose it. The gospel puts us not only in relation with the Lord God, but also with our fellow men. I believe that if we can grasp the depth of this gospel teaching, we can still change our families and communities. We can restore the fear of God once again by living like us instead of me.

We will never win anyone to Christ by our political affiliation, our adherence to the law, our good works, our opinions, and our behavior. We will do it through our love (giving our life for another) as Christ did for us.

Now, the end of the story. Groot gave his life for his friends. Yet he lives. Rocket gathers some twigs and we see Groot growing up in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Jesus told his apostles that to be first, they had to be last. They were to serve instead of being served. Finally, they had to give their lives for the ransom of others. This is where we have to find life. Life in abundance.

We are the church. We are the sheep of his pasture. We are the clay and He is the potter. We are Groot. Laugh with me. There is no I in Groot.

John Ring is Minister of Family Counseling and Community Outreach at Grace Coastal Church in Okatie.