Hollywood superstar Halle Berry places UFC belt around Rose Namajunas after repeated strawweight title win over Zhang Weili RT Sport News





Strawweight champion Rose Namajunas successfully defended the title she won in April against Zhang Weili at UFC 268, receiving her belt from actress and MMA fan Halle Berry in the Octagon after her victory.

There would be no repeat of the quick conclusion of the first meeting between the two, when Namajunas beat Weili with a first-round header at UFC 261 in Jacksonville. Instead, Weili kept Namajunas at bay with a tactically astute performance that arguably saw her win the first round – if not the first two rounds – and finish the third with a punishment on a mount. It was a testament to the quality of the Chinese fighter’s wrestling, although Namajunas spent much of the fourth aggressively chasing her opponent, possibly winning the round by dotting Weili with body shots. A withdrawal by Namajunas set the tone for the fifth round, which Weili spent with much of her back on the ground as the defending champion tried to force a quick conclusion. ‘Thug’ was honored as she secured a split decision victory to retain the belt in a much tougher competition than the one she faced in her previous fight with Weili. New York’s Madison Square Garden, where Namajunas first won the title against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in 2017, now holds happier memories for the formidable 29-year-old. Yes, Namajunas deserved this victory. She got more strikes than Zhang Wei Li. I stayed on top longer too. It hurts. It really is. Touch. – H (@ohmbow) November 7, 2021 “It was different,” she said afterward, after receiving the belt from Berry, who starred in an MMA-themed movie, “Bruised,” in 2020. “I was pretty confident I won it. The first two laps were pretty close and I wasn’t sure what was going on. “I had a feeling it was going to be a much harder fight[thanthefirstmeetingbetweenthefighters[thanthefirstmeetingbetweenthefighters[quelapremièrerencontreentrelescombattants[thanthefirstmeetingbetweenthefighters “I’m pretty healthy, at the moment, so I could probably go back – we’ll see.” Fair play for Weili but man, Namajunas is a championship fighter. She knows how to win. She could have lost the first 3 laps easily. But she won the 4 and dominated the 5. You can’t take the belt away from her.# UFC268 – (@afckata) November 7, 2021 A Weili fan admitted that Namajunas “deserved this victory.” “She had more hits than Zhang”, they added. “I stayed on top longer too. It hurts. It really is.” Another spectator said: “Fair play for Weili but man, Namajunas is a championship fighter. “She knows how to win. She could have lost the first three rounds easily. But she won the fourth and dominated the fifth. You can’t take her belt.” Weili was magnanimous in defeat. “I am so grateful to be able to show my talent and skills at Madison Square Garden”, she said. “I am so happy that there are so many Chinese fans who have come to support me.”



Also on rt.com

It’s a classic: Fans hail epic junk as Gaethje returns from Nurmagomedov loss by knocking out bloodied Chandler at UFC 268







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rt.com/sport/539568-rose-namajunas-zhang-weili-ufc-268/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos