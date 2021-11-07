HART: Alec Baldwin and actors who play in areas they shouldn’t

Beware of actors with guns. The first to realize this, too late, was President Abraham Lincoln.

According to the Los Angeles Times, hours before actor Alec Baldwin killed a cinematographer on the set of Rust, New Mexico with a propeller pistol, half a dozen workers on the film crew had left the set to protest against the working conditions. The cameramen and their assistants were frustrated with the conditions surrounding the low-budget film, including complaints about long hours, long commutes, and waiting for their paychecks.

So the actor and producer of this film, liberal icon Alec Baldwin (who complains about the treatment of workers by Trump or American companies), does the same or worse to his employees.

The same can be said of Harvey Weinstein, Jeff Epstein and Matt Lauer. Marry one thing, then do exactly what you accuse others of doing. It’s a classic case of deviation, and no one does it better than liberal Hollywood.

The key thing to remember about Alec Baldwin and his ilk is that liberals claim to protect others from everyone except themselves.

If you think these leftist actors, who claim to support workers’ rights, not smoking and gun control, are genuine, then you think this is really the Rolling Stones farewell tour. .

In every gritty Hollywood award-winning movie, there’s smoking (it makes their characters brutal and believable), guns, and violence. Hollywood and Oscar sweetheart Quentin Tarantino are the kings of such liberal hypocrisy.

Everywhere in the violent movies and video games produced by the entertainment industry, which are to play a big part in mass shootings by desensitizing young men to violence, are the oily footprints of Hollywood’s liberal elite.

Somehow these stars, who are protected by well-armed security guards but want to fund the police who protect us, think we shouldn’t be entitled to Our Second Amendment and that we, the men of the South, we are the real cause of violence in America. Weapons in hand: bad; weapons in hand: fine.

Back when artists entertained, Dean Martin said it best. He was arrested with a gun. A reporter asked him if he thought everyone should have a gun, and he replied: No, in a perfect world, just me.

Narcissist Alec Baldwin left misogynistic and mean messages on his daughter’s voicemail. He made anti-Semitic and homophobic statements while angry. He was kicked off an American Airlines flight because of anger. He yelled at someone who pulled into his reserved parking spot. The police were called; I think they charged him with three counts of being Alec Baldwin.

It might be a sweet irony if Donald Trump played Alec Baldwin on Saturday Night Live. In a case of life-imitating art, it would be funny if Baldwin refused to cede his presidential role to Jim Carrey when Biden was elected. I’m surprised the SNL producers picked Carrey to play Biden when Gary Busey was right there under their noses and available on demand.

When Obama was president, the left was silent; humor has accelerated its death spiral on PC. Rule? You can make fun of a Republican but not a Democrat. Those of us who wrote humor were silenced for eight years. As America fought radical Islam, we could only tell jokes about antichristianism and about Jesus. If we told a joke about Obama, we would be beheaded.

In fact, I think Alec Baldwin is a great comedic actor. His work in 30 Rock and Will and Grace is fantastic.

And in his defense, between the post-Trump fame for his work bashing the president on SNL and his relegation to the low-budget movie Rust he was filming in New Mexico, Baldwin’s ego must be deflated. Then throw out COVID last year, when he had to wear a mask. You know it kills narcissistic actors when people can’t recognize them on the street.

That said, accidents do happen. I’m standing behind Alec Baldwin on this shoot. There’s no way I’m ready to stand in front of him.

As a result of the shooting, he might have a hard time in Hollywood now. It won’t be long before California politicians enact new law requiring a ten-day waiting period before a producer can hire Alec Baldwin.

