New TV series set in Eastbourne and Hastings: Hollywood star opens up about love for the area





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.9491%"/> Connie Nielsen on St Leonards seafront: Photo: Ross Settles SUS-210411-121555001 She plays a woman who loses years of memories in the Channel 4 thriller Close To Me, based on the novel of the same name. Speaking to RadioTimes.com about the filming of the drama, the Danish actress said: We were all over the place. Some things were filmed by Windsor, others in Hastings and Eastbourne. They were in all the different places, but they had to come together as an inhabited landscape as well as a reality, and then you could put [them] together, and so I think it was really well done. Lots of scenes were filmed in Hastings and St Leonards, and Nielsen told RadioTimes.com: It was lovely, the cliffs were beautiful. I was amazed by the countryside and the physical beauty of nature; it was just amazing. His co-star Christopher Eccleston joked that he took his bucket and spade for days to film on the coast. Speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said: We were shooting flashbacks of midsummer, fall, but we had those temperamental days that helped us out. We had all been locked up since March, so we had cabin fever and were just thrilled to be working, making money, and being creative. Nielsen added: The Covid protocols were absolutely exhausting, but the fact that we really adhered to them is why we never had a positive case on our 80-member crew. The worst thing for me was that when I was going back and forth between London and Copenhagen with my kids at school, the borders closed because Denmark had the mink variant, so it was very difficult. But the crew were so resilient and worked so hard. The actress, who starred in Wonder Woman 1984, plays Jo Harding, a Danish translator and mother of two who suffers from a head trauma. Former Doctor Who star Eccleston plays Jos Rob’s husband in the drama.

