Dwayne Johnson wants to break into Bollywood

Popular Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is known for his acting and stunts in his film. He released a statement saying he also wanted to work in Bollywood films. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his Netflix film “Red Notice”. He also spoke of his love for India and the Hindi film industry.

During an interview, Dwayne said, “I would love that. I always said that. I would love to know what it takes to get into Bollywood. I realized that there is something more between Hollywood and Bollywood. ”It’s important to have a connection. Especially when a lot of our releases are not only dramatic, but they are similar on streaming platforms. Where we have a lot of opportunities. There just has to be a way to unite.

According to media reports, Dwayne Johnson has expressed his love for India from time to time. In the same interview, he also talked about coming to India. Continuing, he added: “There have been visits where we were planning to go to India during our pro wrestling days, but for some reason we couldn’t go. India because my friends – The Undertaker and Stone Cold (Steve Austin) after returning from India told me you should go because everyone was crazy about us and we had the best time there. If you’re talking about Dwayne’s film ‘Red Notice’, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds are also seen staring alongside Dwayne, and streaming of the film will begin on Netflix from November 12.

