Every Actor Who Played Casey From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Movies & TV)





The vigilante and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ally Casey Jones has been played by seven different actors in the franchise movies and TV shows.

Here’s every actor who played Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and TV shows. The character of Casey Jones is the brainchild of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird and debuted in a 1985 issue of the original Mirage comic book series. Like the titular Turtles, Casey is a vigilante (albeit a human) dedicated to protecting the streets of New York City from disreputable characters and is typically seen wearing a hockey mask and wielding athletic equipment like baseball bats or baseballs. tennis rackets as weapons. There have been many different versions of Casey Jones in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comics, shows and movies from his angry beginnings Dirty Harry-typical high school kid and aspiring detective, but he’s been a steadfast ally of half-shell heroes over the years. He is often portrayed as a particularly close friend of Raphael and has been romantically linked with April ONeil on several occasions throughout the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise.

Related: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles DIDN’T LIKE Pizza In The Comics In total, seven different actors played Casey Jones throughout the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchisee so far. Read on to find out exactly who brought the vigilante to life onscreen. Pat Fraley Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (series 1987-1996)

Elias Koteas Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990) & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)

Marc thompson Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2003-2010 series)

Chris evans TMNT (2007 film)

Josh peck Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2012-2017 series)

Stephen amell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of the Shadows (film 2016)

Zelda williams Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2018-2020 series) Pat Fraley voiced Casey Jones in the first animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series which originally aired between 1987 and 1996. The first live-action version of Casey, however, was played by Elias Koteas and his take on the character is considered by many fans to be the best. Arrow star Stephen Amell also played a live-action Casey in the 2016 reboot sequel Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Coming Out of the Shadows. Captain America actor Chris Evans also voiced Casey in the 2007 animated film. TMNT which was directed by Kevin Munroe and co-starred with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Patrick Stewart. The most recent on-screen version of the character appeared in the Nickelodeons animated rebootRise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and was voiced by Zelda Williams who played a gender-swapped version of Casey called Cassandra Jones. There’s a good chance fans of the franchise will be able to see Casey onscreen again soon as there are not one, not two, but three new films currently in the works. One is an animated feature film based on Rise Of The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and is set to premiere on Netflix in 2022, while another is a new live-action reboot written by brothers Casey and Colin Jost and co-produced by Michael Bay. Seth Rogen is also producing an animated reboot led by The Mitchells against the machines co-director Jeff Rowe and slated for release in 2023. Fingers Crossed Casey Jones appears in at least one of the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies. Next: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Why Michael Bays Movies Were So Bad Eternal characters at Disneyland make Kumail Nanjiani uncomfortable



