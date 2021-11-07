Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Dilip Joshi buys brand new car; poses with his family





Jethalal, aka Dilip Joshi, of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, recently became the proud owner of a brand new car. Photos of the actor with his family posing in front of the new car have gone viral. The actor brought home a subcompact SUV priced at Rs. 12.29 lakh. He took delivery on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Her whole family is beaming with joy.

Even though Dilip Joshi is the protagonist of the sitcom Taarak Mehta, the actor likes to remain discreet in his personal and even professional life. Therefore, the actor did not announce his new purchase on his social network account. Speaking of Taarak Mehta, Dilip Joshi is happy to play the part although he told ETimes TV that he was offered several shows on the web. He made it clear that he would like to stick with the sitcom for now and explore the possibilities of working for digital later.

He told us: “I get offers for webcasts and there are lots of opportunities, but right now I’m happy to play Jethalal. I can always look at things in the future if I want to. . ” In July, there were also reports of his split from co-actors Shailesh Lodha (who plays Taarak Mehta) and Raj Anadkat (who plays Tapu), but he had rejected it. He said: “We’ve been working together for 13 years now. When people talk about a loophole, I laugh. Just because someone wants to write something to get attention on social media, they cook up a story. I don’t even want to clarify things now or say it’s okay. ” He added: “We’re a great team, that’s why the show is doing so well. I’m comfortable working with my co-actors and the whole crew. That’s probably why I didn’t. not thought of doing anything else. My character and my team keep me going. ”

