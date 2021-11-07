Eternals actor Kumail Nanjiani impressed with Bollywood-inspired poster featuring him

Eternals has been in the news for a variety of reasons when it comes to inclusivity, from featuring a gay superhero and a hard of hearing character. It also included many actors of Asian descent like Kumail Nanjiani in the cast and there were also multiple references to India. As soon as Nanjiani’s character is a Bollywood actor, a scene of Richard Madden and Gemma Chan getting married in Indian rituals, and an actor like Harish Patel being among the cast members, Indians had a few moments to look forward to.

Among these, Kumail Nanjiani playing a Bollywood star in his role of Eternal Named Kingo seems to catch the eye. So much so that a net surfer came up with a special Bollywood-inspired poster imagining her as the main star of the film. The Big patientstar was impressed.

Kumail Nanjiani impressed with Bollywood style poster of him in Eternals

An illustrator put Kumail Nanjiani at the center of his concerns, calling the film “Kingo and the Eternals”. The poster featured the actor’s name in an animated avatar, as were many Bollywood movie posters, especially many years ago. Even the title of the film was written the same way as some iconic films likeSholay were written.

There was also the name of all the Eternals and the figures representing them above the Kingo in the title. There were also other details like the name of director Chloe Zhao, the name of the production company, Marvel Studios and the release date of November 5.

Kumail was impressed and using the word “wow” wrote that it was “absolutely wonderful”. He also thanked the artist for the work.

In one of the promos, Kumail was shown performing such Bollywood-style dance moves, after which Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, and Lia McHugh appear and ask him to join them in the mission against the Deviants to protect. Earth. The scene, however, received some harsh comments, as many believed it was a stereotypical portrayal.

Meanwhile, the film is said to have got off to an impressive box office start, estimated at over $ 30 million on Thursday and Friday and slated for a weekend of over $ 70 million.

(Photo: AP)