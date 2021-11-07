Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Shows Off Bollywood Dance Moves At Lilly Singh’s Diwali Party, See Photos & Videos Inside | Bollywood
YouTuber Lilly Singh hosted a Diwali party in Los Angeles, which Priyanka Chopra and many others attended. Inside, videos and photos from the party showed Priyanka showing off her Bollywood dance moves, Lilly dancing to Punjabi songs, and guests doing bhangra to dhol beats.
Taking to Instagram, Lilly dropped a bunch of photos from the party on Sunday and wrote, “Last night was a movie. Love & Light with the Desi team. Honored to be surrounded by such amazing people. And then light up with them. And then go wild with them. And then have discussions with them. And then watch them WIN. I’m going to have to make it an annual thing. “
The first photo showed Priyanka posing with Lilly, while holding Lilly’s dog, Scarbro. While Priyanka wore a modern Indian Sabyasachi ensemble paired with sunglasses and silver jewelry, Lilly wore a sherwani style jacket with pants. There were more pictures of the two dancing to the music.
Other photos showed Lilly with other guests, including Mindy Kaling, who wore an orange dress and mathapatti. Model Tyra Banks was also seen posing with Lilly in a black ensemble.
Kal Penn also shared a video with Kunal Nayyar from the bash and wrote, One of my first Diwalis in LA, we were just a tiny handful. This year, multiple celebrations with houses full of warm, talented people and good friends. Thanks @lilly for bringing people together last night. So much happiness. Love and light. #Happy Diwali.
Prior to that, Priyanka had invited Lilly to her Diwali party at her Los Angeles residence. The guests came in traditional Indian ensembles. John Legend and his wife Chrissy Teigen also attended the party.
