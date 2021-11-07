An audience with Adele: Kate Garraway, Dua Lipa and Hollywood attend

Unsurprisingly, Adele had many famous friends and fans at the Palladium for the special recording (Photo: Rex / Shutterstock / PA)

Stars such as Dua Lipa, Emma Watson, Samuel L Jackson and Kate Garraway were out on Saturday night to tap Adele’s one-off show at the London Palladium, which will air on television on November 21.

ITVs An Audience With Adele will see the chart star perform tracks from her upcoming 30 album, including debut single Easy On Me, two days after its release, alongside a selection of her other classic ballads.

The specially invited guest list was mostly secret until early arrivals, although The Sun flagged Alan Carr and Sir Elton John as attendees ahead of Saturday’s check-in.

Cold Heart singer Dua, 26, looked vibrant and defied the evening chill in a pink collar dress with a butterfly pattern.

The performer matched her pastel makeup to her outfit and wore her dark hair with small braids down the front.

Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway wore an eye-catching black polo collar with beaded details, a maxi skirt and matching earrings, while Hollywood star actor Samuel L Jackson rocked in a jacket Striking green cardigan, matching pants and a gray floral tee shirt.

Dua looked fresh and floral (Photo: David Fisher / Rex)



Kate was enjoying a night out (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Samuel L Jackson brought the power of a Hollywood star (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Harry Potter star Emma was also present (Photo: Beretta / Sims / Rex / Shutterstock)

Emma Watson was also a chic presence at the event, as she was pictured arriving in a car dressed in a black ensemble with a hint of sparkle and a glamorous dark red lip.

Alan Carr was present and correct in a suave dark blue velvet blazer, blue collar shirt and black pants, while Years & Years actor and singer Olly Alexander opted for a black V-neck top with a crisscross detail and a glittering gold. chain pendant.

Phillip Schofield, 59, looked stylish in a gray tweed three-piece suit with a dash of blue crossing, which he wore with a white open-necked shirt, as he attended the show with his wife, Stephanie Lowe.

Boy George brought some vibrant color to the event’s red carpet as he this time wore his iconic hat in a gorgeous medium blue and wore a fun pink polka dot dark denim jacket, a black and pink gingham shirt and slacks. black and white patchwork.



Alan’s guest status had been disclosed prior to the event (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Phillip looked suave (Photo: James Veysey / Rex / Shutterstock)



Olly Alexander was a musical guest in attendance (Photo: James Veysey / Rex / Shutterstock)

Radio DJ Nick Grimshaw was at the Adeles concert with his dancer boyfriend Meshach Henry, and the couple cut stylish silhouettes in cream knit and matching chains, with Grimmy in a pinstripe suit and Meshach in dark pants.

Ted Lasso Emmy winner Hannah Waddingham brought elegance to the occasion in a black satin suit set with a matching coat over her shoulders and blonde hair pulled up to reveal sparkly earrings.

Alesha Dixon also got the black suit memo, but featured dramatic cropped sleeves and wore gold accessories with her hoop earrings, heels and sling handbag.



Boy George wore a fun and daring look on the recording (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Alesha and her husband Azuka were guests (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Nick and her boyfriend were there to support Adele and enjoy the show (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Game of Thrones actress Hannah Waddingham looked stylish (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)

Comedian Harry Hill was in his usual uniform of a white shirt with a large collar, but showed a small embroidery on the lapels and pockets of his dark suits for the occasion, while Jonathan Ross opted for a brown suit to black checks on his jacket and black stripes. over his pants, and a contrasting back and white striped shirt.

Dame Kelly Holmes looked stunning in a black velvet tuxedo dress, complete with lace-up heels and a collection of silver earrings, while model and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Daisy Lowe was all smiles in a tight skirt. in dark red and black stripes and a button down top, with a black sheepskin jacket and matching black and silver jewelry.

Fans got a glimpse of Adele herself as she left the recording afterwards, in a stunning, sparkling black dress with off the shoulders and big Hollywood glamorous loose curls.



Dawn French was there because why wouldn’t you invite Dawn French? (Photo: David Fisher / Rex / Shutterstock)



Dame Kelly joined other stars in a classic all-black ensemble (Photo: Beretta / Sims / Rex / Shutterstock)



A glance at the star of the show as she left (Photo: Beretta / Sims / Rex / Shutterstock)

The singer was also spotted in London with her boyfriend Rich Paul earlier this week, as he accompanied her to her hometown for the first time before the show was recorded.

The 33-year-old singer and Rich, 39, were pictured leaving Mayfair’s Chinese restaurant Kai.

An Audience With Adele will air on ITV on November 21.

