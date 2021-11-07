Entertainment
Richard Ashcroft: Netflix wanted a TV series on Bitter Sweet Symphony | Entertainment
Richard Ashcroft claimed that Netflix wanted to do a TV show on “Bitter Sweet Symphony”.
The 1997 song by The Verve was known to be at the center of a copyright dispute with the Rolling Stones over the use of a four-second sample of an orchestral cover by Andrew Loog Oldham from their track “The Last Time”, which ultimately saw the 50-year-old singer have to relinquish all rights to the song.
And now Richard – who reclaimed the rights in 2019 and no longer has to give up royalties for the song – has claimed the streaming service wants to do a docudrama about the dispute.
He told the Daily Express newspaper: The way [the song] came back to me is fantastic.
I saw an absolutely terrible script that Netflix was going to do about Bitter Sweet Symphony. It was a glimpse of how far these shows can go from reality. “
The ‘Break the Night with Color’ hitmaker hopes that the “piece of garbage” never advances and hits screens.
He added: It was pure rubbish. It’s pretty scary that someone wanted to do this and make people believe it was reality. I hope that will not happen.
The original line was triggered because although permission for the recording was obtained, permission to use the song ‘The Last Time’ was not, and Richard was therefore forced to relinquish all rights to the iconic track, including the total lyrical content.
But after its management appealed directly to Rolling Stones members Sir Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, they agreed in 2019 to return Richard the song to the extent that it is in their power to do so, meaning that all future royalties from the track will go to Richard.
But more importantly, Mick and Keith stated that they no longer needed writing credit for “Bitter Sweet Symphony” as they recognized that as far as they were concerned the song belongs to the hitmaker “Sonnet”. .
