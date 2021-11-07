52 years ago, Amitabh Bachchan made his Bollywood debut today; see Big B pic from the first Saat Hindustani movie





Image source: TWITTER / AMITABH BACHCHAN The stills of Amitabh Bachchan from Saat Hindustani Megastar Amitabh Bachchan made her Bollywood debut today, 52 years ago. During this five-decade cinematic journey, Big B has produced some of the best films in Indian cinema, however, Bachchan’s first film, Saat Hindustani, will always be remembered. Taking his Instagram account, Bachchan took a trip down memory lane to mark this special day. To commemorate the occasion, Big B took to social media to share a photo from his first film with his fans. In the monochrome photo, a much younger Bachchan is seen sporting a rugged look with a serious expression. “On February 15, 1969 signed my first movie” Saat Hindustani “and it was released on November 7, 196952 years ago .. TODAY !!” he wrote a nostalgic legend remembering the date he signed his first film. Fans, colleagues and celebrities have flooded Big B’s comments section with compliments and wishes. Reacting to the post, celebrities like Bipasha Basu, Rohit Roy and Ahaana Kumara, among others, have dropped heart emojis. Bachchan’s daughter, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, also posted an emoji in the comments section. “And Indian cinema history has started its brightest chapter,” actor Tisca Chopra commented. “Thank goodness for February 15, 1969,” actor Abhishek Banerjee added. For unconscious Indian action film Saat Hindustani written and directed by Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, depicts the heroic story of seven Indians who attempt to liberate Goa from Portuguese colonial rule. Along with newbie Bachchan, the cast included Madhu, Utpal Dutt, Shehnaz, AK Hangal and Anwar Ali (brother of Indian comedian Mehmood) among others. Up on the work front, Amitabh will share screen space with Neena Gupta in “Goodbye”. He is also part of ‘Brahmastra’, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and has remakes of ‘Mayday’, ‘Jhund’, ‘Good Bye’ and ‘The Intern’ in his kitten.

