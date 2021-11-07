PMO Failed to Compromise Negotiations with Actor Joju, Congress Says





Kochi / Kannur: Congress accused the PMO of undermining conciliation measures relating to the vandalism of actor Joju George’s car during the opposition party’s road blockade, to protest against the rise in prices of fuel, November 1. KPCC chairman K Sudhakaran told Kannur that senior PMO leaders, including a minister, had discouraged George from holding compromise talks with Congress. K Babu, MLA, also made the same accusation against the CPM. Sudhakaran said the actor’s friends took the initiative for a compromise and approached Congress. George, however, withdrew following pressure from the PMO. Shortly after the confrontation between the actor and congressional workers at Vyttila in Kochi, Sudhakaran said that George behaved like a “street jester”, which angered parts of the industry. cinematographic. MP Babu told Kochi that compromise talks did not take place after asking for a MPP MP to be the mediator. He accused the actor of deliberately provoking a provocation during the protest and asked the police to reveal the action taken against George for violating the Covid-19 protocol. Television footage of the incident showed an unmasked George engaging in a heated argument with congressional activists. Police arrested two congressional activists for smashing the rear windshield of the actor’s posh car. Demonstrations for a compromise were initiated after the arrest of PG Joseph, president of the union affiliated to the INTUC of rickshaw drivers in Vyttila. A Youth Congress sheriff was arrested on Friday. The compromise movement was initiated by George’s friends. Following the move, DCC Chairman Mohammed Shiyas said both sides were at fault and Congress was ready to deal with the issue. Congress withdrew the compromise initiative after the actor allegedly called on the party to fix his car and issue a public apology. The party has now taken a position in favor of compromise only after George took the initiative. The actor’s car was vandalized after questioning congressional activists for blocking the busy stretch of bypass between Vyttila and Edappally.

