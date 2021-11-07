Eternals director Chloe Zhao was inspired by Zack Snyder’s Man Of Steel





Eternals Director Chloe Zhao was inspired by Zack Snyder’s movie Steel man. The latest Marvel Studios movie Eternals is one of the most unique projects of their team, much of which is due to the signing direction of Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao. The film also stands out for its surprising references to the two most iconic superheroes that Marvel does not own: Superman and Batman. For example, Phastos’ son (Brian Tyree Henry) upon meeting Ikaris (Richard Madden) thinks he is the Man of Steel himself. Interestingly enough, Chloe Zhao revealed that Zack Snyder Steel man inspired her and she made it clear that her portrayal of Ikaris was her own take on DC’s Superman. In an interview with cinema.jeuxactu.com, she sang the praises of her comic book filmmaker colleague: “You said it, not me!” Superman is the bermensch, the ultimate man, the superman, a concept that exists in all cultures. Of all the modern interpretations of Superman, it was Zack Snyder’s with Man Of Steel that inspired me the most because he approached this myth in an authentic and very real way. I remember thinking it was Terrence Malick’s Superman when I saw the trailer. This film left a strong impression on me. But Ikaris is, of course, our own take on Superman. Some have compared that of Chloe Zhao Eternals to Zack Snyder’s DC Extended Universe films which include Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. In some cases, critics have compared the film to his mockingly, but for fans digging in, the more introspective approach to the characters has served his choices well. It will be interesting to hear what Zack Snyder thinks about Chloe Zhao’s film, given that the two have loud voices behind the camera. Here is the synopsis of Chloe Zhao Eternals: “The story unfolds over two periods. A story takes place in the past when they functioned as a great team and a close family unit. The second scenario is in the present, when the group broke up and split up, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The pervasive threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of humanity, means that the Eternals must put their differences aside and come together. Chloé Zhao directed Eternals from a screenplay she co-wrote with Patrick Burleigh, Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo. The cast of the Marvel Studios project includes Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Salma Hayek as Ajak and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Eternals is now in theaters. Stay tuned for all the latest news regarding the future of Chloe Zhao movies, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Zack Snyder and the future of the Man of Steel, and be sure to subscribe to the Heroic Hollywood YouTube channel for more original video content. Source: cinema.jeuxactu.com (Going through ComicBookMovie.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://heroichollywood.com/chloe-zhao-zack-snyder-eternals-man-of-steel-inspiration/

