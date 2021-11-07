Entertainment
Astroworld investigation will leave nothing to chance, says mayor | Entertainment
The mayor of Houston “will leave [no] stone not returned “as he investigates the tragedy of the Astroworld Festival.
Sylvester Turner has vowed to launch a “full investigation and investigation” into the influx of crowds at the Texas Music Festival, which left at least eight people dead.
He told CNN: “We’re not going to overlook anything. We want to look at every detail to determine what led to it and what additional steps need to be taken to prevent it from happening again, especially in this city.”
The mayor has vowed to keep an open mind on the tragedy, insisting that he “does not take anything off the table”.
He told the New York Times newspaper: “We had more security there than we had at the. [baseball] World Series Games … we are looking at all the potential causes of this incident or what caused the cardiac arrest. Didn’t take anything off the table. “
Elsewhere, Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas, also issued a statement on the tragedy.
He said: “What happened at the Astroworld Festival last night was tragic, and our hearts are with those who lost their lives and those who were injured in the terrifying wave of crowds.
“Thank you to the first responders and the Good Samaritans who were there and immediately attended to those injured in the crowd. The State of Texas is ready to help with the response, and I have asked the Department of Texas Public Safety to make state resources available to support the investigation.
“I ask the Texans to join [First Lady] Cecilia and I prayerfully lift up those affected by this tragedy. “
Travis Scott was performing at the festival when the influx of crowds occurred.
The rap star halted his performance and called for urgent help, as the gravity of the situation became apparent.
Travis said at the time: “Security, someone is helping very quickly.”
Sources
2/ https://www.conwaydailysun.com/lifestyles/entertainment/astroworld-investigation-wont-leave-any-stone-unturned-says-mayor/article_2526cbd1-1aa6-5a5c-b729-360398f54127.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]