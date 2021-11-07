Who is Vander in Arcane League of Legends? Character, voice actor explained

The highly anticipated animated series of League of Legends title Esoteric is finally available on Netflix and fans are eager to hear more about some of the new characters like Vander.

The story of Esoteric is in the utopian Piltover and the oppressed underground city of Zaun. As we delve deeper into the story, we discover the origins of the two iconic League champions Vi and Jinx (initially known as Powder), and the power that will tear them apart.

The character of Vander in Esoteric is quite important for both Vi and Powder, so we’ll talk more about that in this article. But before we dive into it, here’s a fair warning: Spoilers ahead!

Vander in LoL Arcane

Vander is the owner of a bar called The Last Drop in the Zaun underground plaza. He’s also a leader who secretly maintains peace and order in the city teeming with thugs and crooks.

Very early in the story, the two characters Vi and Powder are orphaned and taken in by Vander who acts as a father figure in their lives. He not only looks after the duo of sisters, but also other orphaned children named Mylo and Claggor. This suggests he’s a kind and responsible man, but as the story unfolds we learn that Vander was quite different in the past.

Years ago, Vander led an uprising against Piltover’s elites when he believed violence could make a difference. But the revolt ended horribly, and the lives of several Zaun residents were lost, including Vi’s parents and Powders.

This incident fills him with guilt and also changes his outlook on life. After that, he chooses to use non-violent methods like diplomacy and negotiations with the Piltover executors to keep the peace.

But this period of peace did not last long for Vander or the people of Zaun after Vi and other children succeeded in a heist that provoked the upper echelons of Piltover. The council demands that the culprit be found at all costs, forcing the police to loot the underground city of Zaun.

In between this chaos, the old comrade of Vanders turned enemy named Silco decides to take revenge on him for having abandoned him during the uprising. Therefore, Silco kidnaps Vander to conduct experiments on him, but the children try to free him. However, things go wrong and Vander ends up being stabbed by Silco. He therefore consumes the Silcos serum (which turns people into monsters).

Eventually, Vander manages to defeat Silcos’ minions, but he is hit by another explosion while saving Vi. After falling to the ground, he asks Vi for powder and appears dead as the glowing serum wears off in his body and eyes.

Vander Warwick is it?

While Vander’s character is new and has never been seen before in League of Legends, fans speculate that Vander is actually Warwick before he took on the bestial form.

There are a few clues that suggest Vander could be Warwick. First of all, how Vanders looks after taking the serum reminds us of Warwick but it’s not exactly the same. This is because Warwick lore suggests that he went through a terrible amount of experiences to become the beast that he is.

So it’s entirely possible that Vander wasn’t exactly dead and that he would undergo other experiences before transforming into Warwick.

Another major clue can be found in Warwick’s story:

Though many believe that Warwick is nothing more than a beast, buried in fury lies the spirit of a mana gangster who laid down his blade and took on a new name to live a better life. But no matter how hard he tried to move forward, he could never escape the sins of his past.

The lines mentioned above are similar to the story of Vanders so far. On top of that, the caption also mentions a little girl in Warwicks’ hazy memories that may be linked to Vi or Powder, given that he had fatherly feelings for them.

Putting all the clues together, there’s a good chance Vander is Warwick and that could be revealed later in the story.

Who is Vander’s voice actor in League of Legends Arcane?

The character of Vander in Esoteric was voiced by Jean-Benot Blanc. He is a French actor and director who has worked on animations and video games.

He has done voiceovers for popular video games such as Apex Legends, Assassins Creed, and cartoons such as DOTA: Dragon Blood, Bleach, and more.