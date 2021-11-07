Stan Laurel: the Hollywood star with strong ties from Sunderland

The North East of England has been an important part of his life, with Sunderland being particularly important both personally and professionally.

Stan was born Arthur Stanley Jefferson in Ulverston, then in Lancashire but now part of Cumbria, on June 16, 1890. His parents were Margaret and Arthur Jefferson. Arthur was himself an actor, writer and theater director in Northeastern theaters.

Beginnings as a performer on Wearside

Register now to our daily newsletter The newsletter i cut through the noise

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:74.5625%"/> Laurel and Hardy are possibly the most famous double act of all time.

The scene was in Stans’ blood and by the age of 16 he was on tour with a traveling theater. This included performances in Sunderland, which he would fondly remember, although he would not perform at the prestigious Empire Theater until he was an established movie star.

It was when he joined the famous Fred Karno troupe that his career really took off. In 1910 Karno, a music hall manager, took his company to America. One of the crew, Charlie Chaplin, who was a year older than Stan, would soon be making legendary silent comedy films.

Stan would take a few years to follow suit and his real fame wouldn’t run wild until he teamed up with Oliver Hardy in 1927. The rest is well documented and there can hardly be an adult in the West who doesn’t know. who were Laurel and Hardy. .

Laurel, Hardy and Benny Barron; owner of Boars Head in High Street East

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:70.9562%"/> Left to right: Oliver Hardy, Olga Healey – Stan’s sister who lived in Roker, Stan Ida’s wife, Stan Laurel, and Olga’s husband, Bill Healey.

By the early 1950s, their power of attraction in cinemas had waned. But they still had a dedicated following and took to touring Europe with their live theater performance, the backdrop for the 2018 film. Stan and Ollie. This included shows at the Sunderland Empire in March 1952 and February 1954.

The 1954 relay poster is fun in itself. Under the headliners were Derek Rosaire and his Wonder Horse Tony, Paul Arland and his Magic Fish, Harry Worth and the dance team Jill, Jill and Jill.

It was during the 1954 race that Stan went to see one of his oldest friends, Benny Barron, born in Sunderland.

Stan and Benny first met in 1907 when they appeared on stage together in a touring production of Sleeping Beauty. This included a week at the German-bombed Kings Theater in Sunderland in 1943 and later on the site of the Crowtree Leisure Center.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.7266%"/> Acts further down in Bill included Derek Rosaire and his Wonder Horse Tony, Paul Arland and his Magic Fish, Harry Worth and the dance team Jill, Jill and Jill.

Stan and Ollie caught up with Benny and the Sunderland Echo was on hand to capture the moment. Laurel & Hardy are also known to have appeared in Dun Cow alongside the Empire at one point.

Stan recalled the Echo from his early days with Benny: They were awe-inspiring times. The money wasn’t much, but we were still happy.

I remember playing in Sunderland years ago. Times have changed a lot since then, but there is one thing that remains the same northern audience. They are wonderful.

As Stan rose to the top of show business, Benny quit the boards and became a publican. He was the licensee of Boars Head in High Street East. Stan may have been there as well, but no one knows for sure.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6381%"/> Beau Chumps; the Sunderland branch of the Laurel & Hardy Sons of the Desert Appreciation Society.

Benny and Stan remained in contact until Benny’s death in 1957. Benny’s granddaughter, Pat Cooke, still lives in Chester-le-Street and has several signed photos of the comedian.

Stans’ sister, Olga, lived in Roker

Beatrice Olga Healey did Jefferson was four years younger than her megastar brother. She had run a pub in Nottinghamshire with her husband Bill, and a photo of her was taken there with Stan and Ollie in 1947.

Little is known about his time in Sunderland, which seems remarkable given the worldwide fame of his brothers and the fact that he was relatively recent. We know that she died in her Hartington Street home on March 20, 1976 and is buried in Lincolnshire.

< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:66.6005%"/> An autographed photo sent by Stan to his old Sunderland friend Benny Barron.

The Olgas estate was valued at 6,750. It may seem modest to the sister of a Hollywood legend, but when Stan passed away in 1965 he was not particularly wealthy. Unlike super rich Charlie Chaplin, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy were hopeless businessmen. Stans five marriages also cannot have inflated the coffers.

Stan never visited Hartington Street, although he and Olga were always close. Fear of flying kept Olga away from Stans’ Hollywood funeral.

Beau Chumps Laurel and Hardy Appreciation Society in Ashbrooke

Another Sunderland connection to the great comedic duo still exists today in the form of the Beau Chumps tent from the Sunderland Chapter of the Laurel and Hardy Appreciation Society, the Sons of the Desert.

Son of the desert is the name of a 1933 film directed by the couple and one of their best. Each local chapter of the company is known as a tent named after a film by Laurel and Hardy. Each tent has an Oasis number.

Benny Barron’s granddaughter, Pat, is an honorary member of the Beau Chumps tent.

They meet the second Wednesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at the Ashbrooke Sports Club, West Lawn, Ashbrooke and show movies, do quizzes, raffles, chat about Stan and Ollie, eat pie and peas and most of all, have a laugh. good.

:: Our thanks to Mike Jones, Grand Sheik of the Beau Chumps tent in Sunderland.

Read more < style="display:block;padding-top:74.6032%"/> Read more The story of Joseph Swan – the genius of Sunderland who invented the light bulb, a …