Some Bollywood songs instantly make you feel so romantic; here is a list of some of the most romantic Bollywood movie songs

“class =” lazy img-responsive “data-src =” https://www.iwmbuzz.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/love-is-in-the-air-here-are-a- some-bollywood-songs-that-give-us-butterflies-920×518.jpg “width =” 920 “height =” 518 “alt =” Love is in the air! Here are some Bollywood songs that give us butterflies “/>

Dil Se – Khamoshiyan Gungunane Lagi

This song has a flavor of yesteryear. Everything in this song is magic: the lyrics, the music, the atmosphere. In fact, we recommend this song as an alternative to the standard music played when a bride arrives at the wedding venue.

Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein – Zara Zara Behkta Hai

This song will make you sentimental with its seductive voice, absolutely romantic music and words that instinctively embrace you. Turn up the heat in the car as you play this song on the way home from a romantic night out.

Saathiya Chupke Se

Another beautiful song with captivating lyrics that will make you want to hug your loved one every now and then. Play this soothing music shortly before bed to relax and unwind.

Socha Na tha -O Yaara Rab Rus Jaan De

You must have fallen in love with this song if you’ve only heard it once. Play this music whenever you are worried about something as a couple and let it remind you that you don’t need to worry as long as you are sure about your feelings for each other.

Taal Nahi Saamne Alag Baat Hai

This charming trail grabs you with the romance that the pouring rain creates in the air! This number will be very attractive for long distance couples.

Also read: The amazing outfits of Dhvani Bhanushali that we fall for, take your bearings

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not those of IWMBuzz.