Teen actor Izaac Wang talks about his childhood in different cultures and works on “Clifford the Big Red Dog”

LOS ANGELES – For some, growing up in a family with diverse cultures can be confusing or a little difficult. But for 14-year-old actor Izaac Wang, he’s looking forward to growing up with a mother from Laos and a father from China and working in Hollywood as an Asian-American actor.

Growing up in a multicultural home, the articulate and precocious teenager said it was not that difficult to adapt to different cultures.

“My parents raised me really well. They taught me all these different cultures that I probably never would have known,” he said. “For example, my mother’s culture. I’ve never learned it before and it was fun to learn it. Laotian culture, Chinese culture and even a few others.”

He traveled to Laos, Thailand and China and particularly enjoyed the food.

“The food is amazing. You can’t go wrong with that. That’s right, the food is delicious and it’s incredibly spicy. I can’t even stand it. I had to be like, ‘Can I have the sweet flavor? And it’s sweet, I don’t even think they have any flavors at this point. They claim to have flavors, but they change the amount of spice in a drop. So everything is the same flavor for me, ”he said.

Izaac has directed several television series and films, such as “Teachers”, “Good Boys”, “Think Like a Dog”, “Raya and the Last Dragon” and the upcoming television series “Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai”.

As Owen Yu in the animated adventure comedy “Clifford the Big Red Dog”, Izaac is featured with Darby Camp and Jack Whitehall.

Photo credit: KC Bailey / Paramount Pictures

We got to interview Izaac and here are excerpts from our conversation with him:

How did you get the role?

Well, it was a really exciting process. When I had the audition I was super excited. I was like, “Oh yeah, Clifford the big red dog.” It was a big part of my childhood growing up. And so, I did my best. I memorized the lines twice. I tried to spread all my emotion when I was doing the audition. And so when I got the reminder, I was like, “Oh my God, I got the reminder.” And so, I went to the encore room, listened to what the producers and the director were saying, and I got the job. And it was such a shock to me. I was like, “I got the job. Wow.” And so, yeah, it was really fun, the audition and recall process.

How do you relate to your character?

I think I identify with him a lot. Owen is a truly caring, kind and trusting person to his friends. And he’s also very careful and he’s pretty cheesy, I have to say, unlike me, I’m really cool. But he’s a little cheesy, but somehow, yeah. I identify with him a lot when he is a caring and confident guy. You have to trust and take care of your friends, if they are ever having a bad time, you have to take care of them. And then if they feel like they’ve been betrayed, you have to trust them. And that’s how I feel about my friends. And I think that’s how Owen feels about Emily.

Do you have pets? Dogs?

I do. I have two cats. I have Highland Lynx, it is a rather rare breed. You don’t hear much about them and they are really cute. They are really cuddly. One is like a dog and the other is like a cat, but they’re both cats nonetheless. And they are really cool animals.

What are the challenges of working with CGI?

So it actually wasn’t that hard, the puppeteers did an amazing job making him look like a real dog. And at times during the movie, I was like, “It must be a real dog. There’s no way it’s a fake dog.” And so yes, the puppeteers did a really good job. The controls are so sophisticated in the puppets that even I was like, “How do you do that? And so yes, accessories for puppeteers.

Photo credit: KC Bailey / Paramount Pictures

Were there any funny moments you remember while filming?

Yes, of course. One of the scenes where Owen and Emily were eating in Owen’s apartment with Clifford, on set, when we weren’t recording, we were eating all the fries, the fries for the props, then the props, people would say: “You can’t eat our fries.” So they filled the fries and we were like, “But I want to eat your fries.” So we ate the fries and they said, “No, stop eating our fries.” So they filled them again and then we ate them again. And it was a long process. But eventually, after recording, I felt really sick. And I think I learned my lesson and I don’t want to start over.

Was this your first time working with Darby and Jack?

Yes, it was my first time working with the two and it was truly an experience. I learned a lot and it definitely taught me how to be a better actor than before.

How is schooling going? Are you homeschooled or do you have a tutor who comes on set?

I go to a real public school, but it is not a normal public school. It’s called LACHSA, the Los Angeles County High School of the Arts. It’s currently the first public school for the arts in the world, not to brag, which is pretty cool. But yes, this is the school I attend now. And it’s a really fun school.

Are you already recognized at school? Are you the object of special attention?

Yes. Somehow, people have already found my Instagram when I haven’t even told them about it. I don’t know how it happened. And people say, “Oh Clifford, hey Clifford, oh, I saw that thing on your Instagram story.” I’m like “Oh, thank you. How did you find me?” It’s like, “Oh, we just got you.” I’m like, “Oh, that’s cool. Not scary at all.” But yeah, it’s pretty cool to be recognized at school.

Photo credit: KC Bailey / Paramount Pictures

How do you deal with the new fame you get? Does it annoy you or do you feel more comfortable with it?

I wouldn’t call it fame. I’m not that famous yet. I bet Darby and Jack go through a lot more than I do, but it’s really cool to be recognized and I’m really, really grateful to have been recognized in the first place.

What are your dream roles? What do you want to do in the future?

One of my dream roles is actually in a movie where I can be a person driving a car. Because I have never driven a car and want to drive a car. It’s a dream of mine, I want to drive a car. So if I can be in a movie or drive even a fake car that would be pretty cool.

Who inspired you to become an actor?

It’s actually a funny story. So my dad, he owned a pharmacy and there’s always this client who always comes in, takes his prescriptions, and then runs away. Enter, take, exit. Law? And so one day he thought to himself, “You’re still running. What do you do for a living?” And she said to me, “Oh, I’m a kid’s talent manager.” And so he said to me, “Oh, I have a kid looking to be an actor. Do you want to see him ? And she was like, “Oh yeah, sure.” And so one day I was playing my games, and my mom said, “Alright, Izaac, we’re going to meet this lady called Robin. She’s going to be your talent manager.” I’m like “Oh, that’s cool.” And then, now I’m here. So yeah, it’s a pretty funny story.

Who among Hollywood actors do you idolize?

There are several of them. So, I really like Jackie Chan, he’s one of my favorites. I think one of my favorite movies he’s been in is “Rush Hour,” one, two and three. They are very good films. I love Ryan Reynolds. He’s hilarious. Kevin Hart. He’s one of my favorite comedians and Nancy Cartwright when it comes to voiceover, she’s basically my voiceover star. I love her so much. And I also like “The Simpsons”.

—MGP, GMA News