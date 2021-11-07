The Beauty of Adult Swim’s “Joe Pera Talks With You”: NPR







The average American adult spends approximately 6 hours every day sitting.

“And that doesn’t even include lying down,” says Joe Pera.

He will tell you all about the sitting position in the first episode of the third season of his Adult Swim series Joe Pera speaks with you. It’s an episode on the chairs, which might sound a bit dry, but that’s okay with Pera’s book. He said he wanted to put on a softer show than the others.

“You know how most shows on TV feel like they’re made with an energy drink? Well, this show feels like they’re made with apple cider.”

On a channel known for its raunchy, subversive comedy, Pera even subverts that with something far more daring, a simple and healthy show, and entirely hilarious. Something about the goofy, mumbled character of Pera strikes a chord between Grampa Simpson and the lovable and ridiculous Fred Rogers, with a tendency to ramble but in plain language a good person.

“In real life, when I’m excited, I talk about specific things, and sometimes too much,” Pera explains. “I love doing research for the series, reading books on the subject and thinking about it.”

Hope everyone doesn’t fall asleep on my show, but if they do, I don’t mind at all.

Pera plays a mild-mannered choir teacher in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, with a low-key performance that is both delicious and soothing.

“A lot of the people I went to school with went on to become choir teachers, and that was a potential career path for me,” he says. “And I just imagined what would have happened if I had chosen this career path.”

In the show, he speaks directly to the audience, giving mini-lessons on everything from beans to writing an obituary on the Alberta Rat War (it’s a real thing, Besides).

“He’s a researcher! says Jo Firestone, who writes for the series and plays Sarah Conner, a fellow teacher and Pera’s romantic partner. “You know he’s very interested in the things that we talk about on the show, and we have the fun job of trying to come up with stories around those strong, heartfelt interests.”

In between these lessons, however, we get a glimpse into Pera’s quiet life. The show takes place slowly and the episodes are short, so viewers likely won’t find much intrigue in each of them. Instead, each season builds an emotional arc as it goes.

In the first season, for example, Joe meets Sarah, a survivor who has a fortified basement under her house. “She’s very careful with anything that’s wrong,” Firestone says, “and is very prepared for the apocalypse.” Pera confronts the idea that the world can be a scary and brutal place at times, an idea that conflicts with her often narrow and optimistic view of the world.

In the second season, Joe’s grandmother passes away, as does Pera’s grandmother in real life. Much of the season revolves around her grief. This idea is something that will continue in season three, Pera says.

“It doesn’t sound super funny out loud, but Joe is still dealing with the heartbreak from last season, and we wanted to make sure, you know, that it just didn’t go away, because it wouldn’t be. realistic.”







In the season three premiere, Joe helps his friend Gene find a chair for his retirement, his “last chair,” Pera says, “he can sit on and reflect on the past 68 years while watching TV. during the day”. Joe realizes in this episode that most of his own chairs are hand me-downs, and he’s never chosen the seats where he spends a good part of his life.

“It was grounded enough, but also funny enough to think they were choosing [Gene’s] last chair in this big furniture store, ”he said. “Who doesn’t like to go into the furniture store and try out a bunch of different chairs?

Gene is played by Gene Kelly (not this one), who, in fact, recently retired from her day job as a cameraman at NBC. The two met through Connor O’Malley, a writer on the show, and Pera asked him to play his best friend on his show.

“And it’s pretty funny how it worked. He said he never imagined he was on camera, now he’s doing the show.”

Youtube



The Origin of ‘Joe Pera Talks With You’

The show developed quite organically from Pera’s stand-up routine. His friends told him he should make tapes to put people to sleep because his acting was so subdued. So when Adult Swim approached Pera about making a special short, he put together an 11-minute animated video titled “Joe Pera talks to you about sleeping.” In it, a cartoon Pera sits by a fire and calmly talks to the audience about topics such as the Pennsylvania Dutch barns and the Stephen Hawking affair.

Pera has always said that the idea behind “Joe Pera Talks With You” is to give the audience something they can enjoy if they stay awake or something to fall asleep on. When Pera was a child, his father sometimes fell asleep during his recitals. His orchestra teacher told him it was not a bad thing: “Sleep is also a reaction,” said his teacher.

“It’s like a kind of compliment that someone feels relaxed enough for what you’re doing that they can fall asleep during. I hope everyone doesn’t fall asleep on my show, but s ‘he does, I don’t mind at all. ”