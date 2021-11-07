BBC Worzel Gummidge: The famous actor father of Toby Jones who starred in Emmerdale for 13 years





Toby Jones is a familiar face on our screens, BBC TV and film actor Worzel Gummidge has received critical acclaim for his roles as Truman Capote, among others. He is also known for his vocal talents as Dobby the House Elf in the Harry Potter films Aristides Silk in The Adventures of Tintin and Owl in Disney’s Christopher Robin (2018). His television credits include Doctor Who and he won a BAFTA for Best Male Comedy for his role in Detectorists (2018). And in 2017, he portrayed Culverton Smith in “The Lying Detective”, in the BBC crime drama Sherlock. READ MORE: Victoria Smurfit’s ‘heartbreaking’ divorce before finding love on lockdown And it looks like acting is part of the family; his father Freddie Jones was a renowned actor with a long career in television, theater and film. A highly regarded artist, he was a mainstay of British television, was a regular on British screens for more than five decades.



He has made regular appearances in David Lynch films, playing the freak-show operator Bytes in The Elephant Man (1980), Thufir Hawat in Dune (1984) and barfly George Kovich in Wild at Heart (1990). Jones began his acting career in his 30s after first working as a lab assistant before deciding to change careers. After attending Rose Bruford College, he made his debut on television in the early 1960s with roles in Z-Cars and The Victorians.





(Image: ITV)

He went on to make memorable appearances in Hammer’s horror films: in 1969 he appeared in Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed and later as a scientist who meets an unfortunate end in The Satanic Rites of Dracula. He has also worked regularly on television, with roles such as Director Scruton in The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole (1985) and The Growing Pains of Adrian Mole (1987) and the TV movie Cold Comfort Farm, starring Kate Beckinsale, he has played farmer Adam Lambsbreath. But it was his role in Emmerdale over the past few years that he was perhaps best known for; playing Sandy Thomas in the longtime soap opera. Cast as a former sailor in 2005, her character arrived on her estranged son’s wedding day. Jones filmed over 500 episodes of the soap opera, before leaving in 2018. He died in July 2019 at the age of 91. Want more MyLondon? Sign up for our daily newsletters for all the latest and greatest from London here.

