Demi Lovato, Paris Jackson among young celebrities in costume for Hollywood Halloween. Also Paris Hilton, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas: Pictures
Hollywood takes on Halloween! No one has a scary season like your favorite celebrities.
These masters of disguise looked creepy as they dressed for Booby Tape’s Halloween celebration in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 30.
Scroll through the images below to see the rocking costumes of the prominent celebrities.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton put her own spin on Cinderella. The TV personality donned a sexy powder blue corset dress and a tiara to go with her blonde locks. She completed the look with silver gloves and pumps to represent the classic Disney princess.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Sophie turner and Joe jonas got creative with their Lizzie McGuire –themed disguises. The powerful couple looked glamorous while the Game Of Thrones the actress took Hilary duffthe famous character.
Justin & Hailey Bieber
Justin bieber and Hailey Bieber looked adorable dressed as characters decked out in The jungle Book. The pop singer dressed up as Baloo the Bear, while the model looked stylish in an all-black outfit resembling the black panther Bagheera from the Disney movie.
Demi Lovato & Vas J Morgan
Demi Lovato posed next Go j morgan while sporting a chic gothic look with black lipstick and a bewitching dark smokey eye.
Emma Roberts
Emma Robertsgot into the Halloween spirit with a head-to-toe clown-inspired look.
Paris Jackson
Paris Jackson rocked a brown mini dress paired with knee-length brown boots as she dressed up as a glamorous witch for the evening.
Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes & Lili Reinhart
The women of Riverdale gathered for a photo while being decked out in Halloween looks. Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes went like the famous female duo Scooby doo, Velma and Daphney, while Lili reinhart rocked a set of evil witch.
Rebellious wilson
Rebellious wilson seemed to be having a blast at Booby Tape Squid game themed event, where she and her friends dressed up as characters from the hit Netflix series.
Olivia Rodrigo & Conan Gray
Olivia rodrigo posed alongside another promising artist Conan Gray while rocking a homecoming costume look. The “Brutal” singer looked wise like Elvira Hancock from Scarface.
