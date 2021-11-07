The Crypto Daily Movers and Shakers November 7, 2021





Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose 0.82% on Saturday. Reversing a loss of 0.66% from Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $ 61,495.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin hit an intraday high of $ 61,583 by mid-morning before reversing. Below the first major resistance level at $ 62,158, Bitcoin slipped to an intraday low of $ 60,100 by midday. Bitcoin broke through the mayor’s first level of support at $ 60,293 before briefly revisiting the $ 61,500 levels late in the day. The short-term uptrend remained intact, supported the latest return to levels of $ 66,000. For bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained decline through the 62% FIB from $ 27,237 to form a short-term downtrend. The rest of the pack In the rest of the majors, Saturday was a mixed day. Crypto.com coin fell 12.02% to pave the way for the downside. Bitcoin Cash SV and Chain link also struggled, falling 2.93% and 2.45% respectively. Litecoin (-0.65%), Polkadot (-0.37%), and XRP ripples (-0.56%) posted relatively modest losses on the day. It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however. Binance Coin rallied 5.00% in the lead. Cardanos ADA (+1.14%) and Ethereum (+ 0.98%) also joined Bitcoin in the green. During the current week, the total crypto market has fallen to a Monday low of $ 2.527 billion before hitting a Wednesday high of $ 2.804 billion. At the time of writing, the total market cap was $ 2,709 billion. Bitcoin dominance peaked at 44.39% on Monday before falling to a low of 42.39% on Saturday. At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin dominance stands at 42.83%. This morning At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin was down 0.05% to $ 61,462.0. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin peaking at $ 61,500.0 early in the morning before falling to $ 61,462.0. Bitcoin left major support and resistance levels untested early on. Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day. Crypto.Com Coin rose 5.35% to reverse the trend. It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however. At the time of writing, Binance Coin was down 0.73% to lead the way on the downside. The story continues For Bitcoin Day Ahead Bitcoin should avoid a fall through the $ 61,059 pivot to bring into play the first major resistance level at $ 62,019. Broad market support would be needed for Bitcoin to break out of the Saturday high of $ 61,583.0. Barring a large scale crypto rally, the first major resistance level would likely cap the upside. In the event of a prolonged rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $ 63,000 before any pullback. The second major resistance level is located at $ 62,542. A fall through the $ 61,050 pivot would bring into play the first major support level at $ 60,536. Unless there is an extended sale on that day, Bitcoin should avoid levels below $ 59,000, however. The second major support level at $ 59,576 should limit the decline. This item was originally posted on FX Empire More from FXEMPIRE:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/crypto-daily-movers-shakers-november-001530981.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos