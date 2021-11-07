Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s movie earns Rs 23.85 crore

The decision to wait for cinemas to reopen after the novel coronavirus pandemic and not to go digital has proven to be beneficial for the creators of Sooryavanshi. The company of director Rohit Shetty is the first big-budget film to hit theaters after the pandemic lockdown. Akshay Kumar’s film is well received at the box office as it earned Rs 26.29 crore on day one of its release. On day 2 the movie collected Rs 23.85 crore.

SOORYAVANSHI WINS RS 24.5 CRORE ON DAY 2

After receiving rave reviews from movie critics, Sooryavanshi sees moviegoers flocking to theaters. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s film raised Rs 23.85 crore on day 2 of its release. On day 1, the movie had earned Rs 26 crore. While it was predicted that it would bring in more money on weekends, the collection was saved less thanks to Bhai Dooj. Sooryavanshi is scheduled to resume on Sunday, November 7.

Business analyst Taran Adarsh ​​wrote: “#Sooryavanshi crosses Rs 50 cr SUPER-STRONG HOLD on day 2 Slight drop in nighttime shows from day 1 Expect a BIGGG SCORE on day 3, should comfortably cross Rs 75 cr, can even touch Rs 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: Rs 50.14 cr. #India biz (sic). “

#Sooryavanshi crosses 50 cr SUPER-STRONG HOLD on day 2 Slight drop in nighttime shows compared to day 1 Expect a BIGGG SCORE on day 3, should comfortably cross 75 cr, may even hit 80 cr [+/-], PHENOMENAL Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr. Total: 50.14 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/35eSgW3QUg taran adarsh ​​(@taran_adarsh) November 7, 2021

ALL ABOUT SOORYAVANSHI

Starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s crime universe which began with Ajay Devgns Singham in 2011. The final actor also features cameo appearances by Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn. After Singham and Singham Returns, Ranveer Singh took over with Simmba. Now Akshay has captured the hearts of the audience with Sooryavanshi and Katrina Kaif. Sooryavanshi also stars Gulshan Grover and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

READ ALSO | Sooryavanshi movie review: Akshay Kumar will do anything to save Aryan