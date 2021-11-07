Ekta Kapoor jokes that Shobha Kapoor asks her to remove actors from the shows: Paise zyada maang rahe hai





Ekta Kapoor, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, joked that her mother Shobha Kapoor asked her to remove actors from the shows when they demanded more money. Shobha is the Managing Director of Balaji Telefilms, while Ekta is the Co-Managing Director. Host Kapil Sharma asked Ekta if the cast went to Shobha for help when she wanted to give them the ax for a show. Usually Shobha ji hi mujhe bolti hai inko hata do. (She is) Sindhi Paise zyada maang rahe hai (Usually my mother asks me to take them out. She is Sindhi, says: They ask for more money), she replied. Phir woh accident ka scene mujhe karna padta hai, phir unhe jaana padta hai, negotiate hota hai, phir suddenly accident mein wohi ek insaan bach jaata hai (I have to shoot an accident scene, then the actors will negotiate, and then suddenly, whoever was in the crash survives), she added. Jeetendra, who appeared with Ekta on The Kapil Sharma Show, said he was the president of the production house and got a lot of messages. Unko nahi maalum ki mera company mein kuch chalta hi nahi hai. Aur doosri baat, agar mesdames hui aur kaam milne wala hoga, agar main bolunga toh woh milega nahi (These people don’t know that I have nothing to say in the business. Second, if she is an actress and I recommends them, they won’t get the job even though they were considered before), he said, adding that if he recommends women for the job, they will be rejected by both Shobha and Ekta. Read also | Ekta Kapoor says she wasn’t allowed on Jeetendras movie sets: I could attack her heroines Ekta has produced several popular series such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, Kumkum Bhagya and Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

