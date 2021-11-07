James Cromwell, who starred in the classic film Babe, pleaded with the agriculture minister to stop plans to export live pigs to China.

As stated in Irish weather, the Oscar nominee, whose screen credits include The Green Mile and Spider-Man, has written to Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue condemning the export of live animals as a stain on humanity.

This follows Mr McConalogue’s recent announcement that an agreement has been reached with the Chinese authorities to pave the way for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China.

China has increased its exports of breeding pigs after the country’s herd was wiped out by the deadly African swine fever.

In his letter condemning live animal exports, Cromwell expressed shock upon hearing the government’s plans to ship pigs to China.

I had the great privilege and pleasure to learn more about pigs when I played in the movie Babe. They are fascinating animals with a remarkable capacity for love and joy as well as sorrow, Cromwell said.

So I was shocked to hear about your plans to export these wonderful animals from Ireland to China, where they will be used as breeding machinery. And I urge you, on behalf of the right people around the world, to reconsider, he continued.

Cromwell argued that treating pigs as cargo is both unnecessary and cruel, and that it would cause immense stress to these sensitive animals.

Worse yet, whatever protections they might have in Ireland, they fly completely out the window when they arrive in China where there are no laws to protect animals on farms.

He concluded by saying the pigs deserved better than this and begged Mr McConalogue to ensure that shipping pigs overseas did not match the friendly spirit Ireland is known for.

He asked the Minister of Agriculture to do the right thing and to reverse this decision. Better yet, ban the export trade of living things, a stain on humanity entirely.