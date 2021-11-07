OMG! Take a look at the lesser-known comedians of Kids of Bollywood

Entertainment
MUMBAI: From Govinda to Johnny Lever, we’ve seen some incredible comedy talent in the Bollywood industry. Indeed, Bollywood comedians have made their mark not only in the acting industry, but also in the hearts and minds of fans.
Over time we have seen and loved these Bollywood comedians, but today let’s take a look at the invisible children of Bollywood comedians.
Here is the list of invisible children of Bollywood comedians and actors
1. Tina Ahuja
Tina Ahuja is the daughter of one of the most beloved Bollywood actors of all time Govinda, we have seen very little Tina Ahuja. She also appeared in one of the episodes of the Kapil Sharma show with Govinda and Sunita. Tina learned acting at the Kishore Namit Kapoor Institute and the London Film Institute. Tina made her acting debut with the movie Second Hand Husband which was released in 2015.
2. Jamie Lever
Daughter of the versatile actor Johnny Lever, Jamie Lever is indeed trying to make a stronghold in the world of acting and comedy. We saw some amazing funny videos of Jamie Lever on his social media account. Jamie Lever had also appeared in Bollywood films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Housefull 4.
3. Jessey lever
Jamie Levers brother and son of Johnny Lever, Jessey Lever is another name very little present in the projects. Jessey Lever enjoys playing drums and weight training. We saw Jessey Lever in a few family videos with his sister Jamie and father Johnny Lever.
4. Alaviaa Jaffrey
Alaviaa Jaffrey is the daughter of actor-comedian Javed Jaffrey and Habiba Jaffrey. She is an internet sensation, currently studying fashion and design at the Parsons School of Design in New York.
5. Yashvardhan Ahuja
Yashvardhan Ahuja is the son of popular actor Govinda. Yashvardhan is currently working with Sergeant Wala’s marketing team as an assistant director for the upcoming Kick 2 movie.
6. Shikha Talsania
Actress Shikha Talsania is the daughter of comedian Tiku Talsania. Shikha Talsania is making her mark in the theater industry and has been seen in projects like Veere Di’s Wedding, Coolie No.1, and she was recently seen in the web series Potluck.
So these are the names of some invisible children of Bollywood comedians and actors.
