Here’s why Dwayne Bravo wants to enter Bollywood and work with Shah Rukh Khan and Ranveer Singh

Bollywood and cricket are two of those fields that have always gone hand in hand. Whether it’s cricketers in love with our pretty BTown actresses or filmmakers making biopics of our cricketers, with every step these two areas come together. Well imagine if the cricketers star in a Bollywood movie with your favorite actors? Wouldn’t that be exciting? If reports are to be believed, West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is now very interested in starting his business in Bollywood and recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, he opened up about the same.

Speaking to the Entertainment Portal, Dwayne Bravo revealed that his next goal is to enter Bollywood. In the interview, he said: “If the opportunity presents itself, then why not? I will never say no to acting. I like to do different things. It’s a challenge for me. As for the entertainment side of things, I can’t wait because that’s what I enjoy, ”Bravo then added,“ Plus, I know, it impacts other people’s lives, it is why I am always up for this “.

Revealing the real reason why Dwayne wants to enter Bollywood, he said: “I want to bridge the gap between my country. There are so many artists in my country (Trinidad). They will love the opportunity to come and work here. I see myself as a ship to try to bridge the gap between two countries that have a similar culture. “

Dwayne Bravo further stated that his all-time favorite is Shah Rukh Khan and that he definitely wants to work with him someday. The next name he took was Ranveer Singh. Speaking of him, Dwayne said, “I’m a huge fan of him. I remember a few years ago he was supposed to perform at IPL, and he was doing rehearsals for that. When he saw me, he stopped his rehearsals just to come and say hello, and even did the Champions Dance, ”added the cricketer.

Are you excited to see Dwayne Bravo in Bollywood?

READ ALSO : Mahesh Manjrekar thinks Shah Rukh Khan must break his shell, thinks Aayush Sharma will go far